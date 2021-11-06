HAW vs PUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 11

Hawks will take on Punjab Warriors in the 11th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Barcelona on Saturday.
Hawks started off their campaign on the right note as they chased the target set by Catalunya Tigers in the previous match. Hawks will want to build on that momentum with a win in the upcoming match. Punjab Warriors, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win in the competition, having lost both their matches so far.
HAW vs PUW Probable Playing 11 Today
HAW XI
Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Hussnain Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan
PUW XI
Tejpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), Ubaid Ul-Rehman, Kuldeep Singh (wk), Manpreet Singh Sidhu
Match Details
HAW vs PUW, ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 11
Date and Time: 6th November, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona
Pitch Report
The surface is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well and the track can host several high-scoring encounters.
Today’s HAW vs PUW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
K Zia is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.
Batters
M Sanaullah has been in decent nick lately with both the bat as well as the ball. He can play the big shots with ease once he gets going. Sanaullah picked up two wickets in the last match.
All-rounders
O Ali is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your HAW vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy side. Against Catalunya Tigers, Ali picked up two wickets.
M Ali is yet another game-changer who is a must-have for your Dream11 Fantasy team.
Bowlers
MS Sidhu brings a lot of pace with his spell and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction team
Sanaullah (HAW) – 78 points
M S Sidhu (PUW) – 74 points
O Ali (HAW) – 71 points
A Hamzah (HAW) – 55 points
K Zia (HAW) – 55 points
Important stats for HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction team
Sanaullah: 2 wickets
M S Sidhu: 2 wickets
O Ali: 2 wickets
HAW vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Zia, M Sanaullah, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Meer, O Ali, M Ali, U Ul Rehman, M S Sidhu, A Hamzah, G Bal, P Singh
Captain: O Ali, Vice-Captain: M Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Zia, M Sanaullah, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Meer, A Javid, O Ali, M Ali, U Ul Rehman, M S Sidhu, A Hamzah, P Singh
Captain: M Sanaullah, Vice-Captain: M S Sidhu