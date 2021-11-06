HAW vs PUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 11

Hawks will take on Punjab Warriors in the 11th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Barcelona on Saturday.

Hawks started off their campaign on the right note as they chased the target set by Catalunya Tigers in the previous match. Hawks will want to build on that momentum with a win in the upcoming match. Punjab Warriors, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win in the competition, having lost both their matches so far.

HAW vs PUW Probable Playing 11 Today

HAW XI

Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Hussnain Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan

PUW XI

Tejpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), Ubaid Ul-Rehman, Kuldeep Singh (wk), Manpreet Singh Sidhu

Match Details

HAW vs PUW, ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 6th November, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well and the track can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s HAW vs PUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Zia is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

M Sanaullah has been in decent nick lately with both the bat as well as the ball. He can play the big shots with ease once he gets going. Sanaullah picked up two wickets in the last match.

All-rounders

O Ali is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your HAW vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy side. Against Catalunya Tigers, Ali picked up two wickets.

M Ali is yet another game-changer who is a must-have for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

MS Sidhu brings a lot of pace with his spell and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

Sanaullah (HAW) – 78 points

M S Sidhu (PUW) – 74 points

O Ali (HAW) – 71 points

A Hamzah (HAW) – 55 points

K Zia (HAW) – 55 points

Important stats for HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

Sanaullah: 2 wickets

M S Sidhu: 2 wickets

O Ali: 2 wickets

HAW vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Today

HAW vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Zia, M Sanaullah, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Meer, O Ali, M Ali, U Ul Rehman, M S Sidhu, A Hamzah, G Bal, P Singh

Captain: O Ali, Vice-Captain: M Ali

HAW vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Zia, M Sanaullah, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Meer, A Javid, O Ali, M Ali, U Ul Rehman, M S Sidhu, A Hamzah, P Singh

Captain: M Sanaullah, Vice-Captain: M S Sidhu

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee