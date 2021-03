HAW vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 03, 2021

In the 89th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks will lock horns with Trinitat Royal Stars at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Hawks have had a mixed ECS campaign so far, sitting in fourth place in the points table after winning three of their five games. Trinitat Royal Stars, meanwhile, are currently atop the ECS table points table after winning four of their five games.

Both the teams come into this ECS fixture with wins in their previous outings. With two valuable points up for grabs, an exciting game of T10 cricket could beckon in the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer.

Trinitat Royal Stars:

Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ali Raza, Hasnain Ali, Haroon Riaz, Kamran Bashir, Shujat Alo, Muhammad Rafay, Chyet Patel, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Gurjeet Singh.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Shahbaz Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah, Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia.

Trinitat Royal Stars:

Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Shahzad.

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Match 89.

Date: 3rd March 2021; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona has favoured the batsmen. The bowlers haven't had a good time on this track and have had to toil hard to take wickets. Teams have mostly preferred to chase rather than set targets for the opposition, a trend that could possibly continue in this ECS game too.

HAW vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HAW vs TRS Dream11 ECS T10 Teams

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamraan Zia, Muhammad Shahzad, Aamir Javed, Umar Latif, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Shahbaz Muhammad.

Captain: Sufian Ansar. Vice-captain: Aqeel Ansar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohsin Raza, Faisal Aslam, Kamraan Zia, Aamir Javed, Umar Latif, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Sufian Ansar, Shahbaz Muhammad.

Captain: Umar Latif. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Muhammad.