Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 50 – Oct 28th, 2020

The two bottom-placed teams in Group A - Hawks CC and Bengali CC - will square off in the 50th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. Both the teams are already out of semi-final contention, which makes this game a dead rubber.

Hawks CC started the ECS tournament with two consecutive losses. They then beat Pakcelona CC but again lost their next two games on the bounce. With two points in their kitty, they are seventh in the Group A points table. However, with two more games to go, they will hope to climb up the points table and end the season on a high.

On the other hand, Bengali CC just haven't got going in the ECS this season. They have lost five games in a row and are staring at a wooden-spoon finish. This is their second game on the trot, and if they don’t win both, they are certain to finish last in Group A.

Squads to choose from:

Hawks CC: Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zafar Farhaan, Adnan Zia, Muhammad Hanzala, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi.

Bengali CC: Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umar Latif, Amir Hamza, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi, Inzamam Gulfam, Zafar Farhan, Khurram Shahzad.

Bengali CC: Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Shafiqur Rahman (wk), Riaz Howlader (c), Md Mahbubul Alam, Alauddin Siddique, Rakibul Mollik, Jahid Hasan, Rashed Mir, Tuhin Motalab, Shahidul Alam.

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Hawks CC vs Bengali CC

Date: October 28th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the ECS at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a good one to bat on. The first-innings scores may have come down a bit in the last few games, but teams are still expected to score big. However, the pitch seems to have enough to keep the bowlers interested, with the par score expected to be around 90-100 runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hawks CC vs Bengali CC)

Dream11 Team Suggestion for HCC vs BCC - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Amir Hamza, Shahidul Alam, Riaz Howlader, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Mosaraf Hossain, Rakibul Mollik, Inzamam Gulfam.

Captain: Riaz Howlader. Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamraan Zia, Omar Ali, Amir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Jahid Hasan, Riaz Howlader, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Mosaraf Hossain, Rakibul Mollik, Inzamam Gulfam.

Captain: Muhammad Bilal. Vice-captain: Riaz Howlader.