HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 33 – Feb 16, 2021

In the 33rd match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Hawks take on Punjab Warriors at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Hawks will look to open their ECS 2021 campaign with a win. In the ECS Barcelona 2020, Hawks didn’t have the best of times, winning only one of seven games and ending up with the wooden spoon.

Meanwhile, Punjab Warriors will be making their ECS debut in this tournament. This will be their second ECS game of the day; they face Falco in their tournament opener.

ECS Spain 2021: Squads to choose from

Hawks:

Kamraan Zia, Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer.

Punjab Warriors:

Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rishabh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hawks:

Muhammad Bilal, Khurram Shahzad, Umar Latif, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Muhammad Shahbaz, Waheed Elahi, Umair Muhammad, Zafar Farhan.

Punjab Warriors:

Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Tejpal Singh, Harjot Singh, Jaspal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Awais Raza, Hardeep Singh Sr, Sarabjit Singh.

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Punjab Warriors.

Date: February 16th 2021, 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been a superb one to bat on. Teams have been scoring big, and defending well too, a trend that is likely to continue in this ECS game too.

In the first week of the ECS tournament, 16 games have been won by the teams batting first. So the team winning the toss in this game might want to bat first and score big too.

ECS Spain Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAW vs PUW)

Dream11 team for Hawks vs Punjab Warriors - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Gagandeep Singh, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Awais Raza, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi.

Captain: Muhammad Sohail. Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Jaspal Singh, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Gagandeep Singh, Muhammad Sohail, Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad.

Captain: Gagandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Kamraan Zia.