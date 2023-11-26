HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 55

The 55th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) square off against Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday, November 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about AS-W vs. HB-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Adelaide Strikers Women are currently placed first in the points table with ten wins in their last thirteen matches. Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are placed fifth with only six wins in their last thirteen matches.

Hobart Hurricanes Women will give it their all to win the match, but Adelaide Strikers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AS-W vs HB-W Match Details

The 55th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 4:40 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs HB-W, Match 55

Date and Time: 26th November 2023, 4:40 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney looks good for the spinners. Batters who play tactically will be able to score well on this slow pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches.

AS-W vs HB-W Form Guide

AS-W - Won 10 of their last 13 matches

HB-W - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

AS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XI

AS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath ©, Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

HB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

L Lee (wk), E Villani (c), B Smith, N Carey, H Graham, N Stalenberg, R Johnstone, M Strano, S Ismail, ML Gibson, Amy Smith

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Lee

L Lee is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Patterson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Mack

E Villani and K Mack are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Wolvaardt played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Graham

T McGrath and H Graham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Carey is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Wellington

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Schutt and A Wellington. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Strano is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AS-W vs HB-W match captain and vice captain choices

H Graham

H Graham will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 753 points in the last 12 matches.

T McGrath

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T McGrath, as she is top-notch both with bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams. She has earned 657 points in the last 13 matches.

5 Must-Picks for AS-W vs HB-W, Match 55

A Wellington

M Schutt

H Graham

N Carey

T McGrath

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Lee

Batters: K Mack, L Wolvaardt, E Villani

All-rounders: H Graham, N Carey, D Gibson, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, M Strano

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Lee, B Patterson

Batters: K Mack

All-rounders: H Graham, N Carey, D Gibson, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, M Strano, D Brown