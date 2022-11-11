HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 38

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the 38th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Adelaide Strikers have been brilliant in WBBL 2022, winning six out of their seven games. Their bowling attack has been sensational, with Amanda Wellington and Jemma Barsby stepping up in the absence of captain Tahlia McGrath.

The Hobart Hurricanes are also in the mix for a top-four finish. Although they will start as underdogs, the Hurricanes have a well-balanced team capable of beating any side on their day. With two valuable points on offer, an entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval.

HB-W vs AS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 38th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in Perth. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HB-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: 11th November 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

HB-W vs AS-W Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers: W-W-L-W-W

Hobart Hurricanes: NR-L-W-L-W

HB-W vs AS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil/Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt (c) and Darcie Brown.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ellyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano and Amy Smith.

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 38

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (7 matches, 126 runs, Average: 18.00)

Lizelle Lee has blown hot and cold in the tournament, scoring 126 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.00. She has a top score of 41 with a strike rate of nearly 110. With Lee due for a big knock at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (9 matches, 227 runs, Average: 28.38)

Katie Mack is the top scorer for the Strikers this season with 227 runs in nine matches. She is averaging 28.38 with a strike rate in excess of 100. With Mack capable of scoring big runs, she is a good pick for your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Heather Graham (7 matches, 156 runs, 7 wickets)

Heather Graham has been the Hurricanes' best player this season, coming up with valuable performances with both the bat and ball. While she has chipped in with seven wickets, Graham has impressed more on the batting front, scoring 156 runs in seven matches. Given her skill set and the conditions on offer, Graham is a must-have in your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (9 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 15.14)

Amanda Wellington is one of the premier leg-spinners in the world and has lived up to her reputation this season, picking up 14 wickets in nine matches. While she has been a touch expensive at times, Wellington averages just 15.14 with the ball this season. With the Hurricanes struggling against spin in recent matches, Wellington could be a good pick for your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin was the star of the Adelaide Strikers' win over the Scorchers, scoring a 51-ball 68. The West Indies all-rounder has 189 runs in nine matches and has chipped in with handy wickets with her medium pace. Given her form, Dottin is a good captaincy choice for your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham is in good form this season, scoring 156 runs and picking up seven wickets. While she has upped her ability with the bat this season, Graham is more renowned for her clever variations with the ball. With Graham likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a top pick as captain or vice-captain in your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HB-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mignon du Preez 160 runs in 7 matches Molly Strano 12 wickets in 7 matches Darcie Brown 11 wickets in 9 matches Deandra Dottin 189 runs in 9 matches Amanda Wellington 14 wickets in 9 matches

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 38

The Hobart Hurricanes have lost eight out of 15 wickets to spin in their last three matches. The Strikers have a couple of quality spinners to fall back on in Amanda Wellington and Jemma Barsby, who have picked up 26 wickets combined in nine matches. Given the Hurricanes' struggles, Wellington and Barsby could be fine picks for your HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Mignon du Preez, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Maisy Gibson, Darcie Brown

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Elyse Villani (vc), Katie Mack

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Madeline Penna

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby

