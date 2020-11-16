HB-W vs AS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 17th, 2020

Match 41 of WBBL 2020 has the Adelaide Strikers Women taking on the Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Hurstville Oval on Tuesday.

The Adelaide Strikers are high on momentum after their stunning win against Sydney Sixers during the weekend. Led by their captain Megan Schutt, the Strikers were able to notch up their fourth win, which keeps them in the race for a top-four finish in the WBBL.

As for the Hurricanes, they couldn't get the win in their previous game against the Heat, which leaves them with eight points after ten games in the WBBL. Despite having the services of Hayley Matthews and Chloe Tryon, the Hurricanes have blown hot and cold, and will need their stars to fire in the business end of the WBBL.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, the Strikers will fancy their chances, given the plethora of experience they can bank on in the form of Megan Schutt, Stafanie Taylor and Tahlia McGrath. However, this should be a very competitive contest, with both teams looking for the all-important win on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Corinne Hall, Nell Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty, Sasha Maloney, Hayley Matthews and Erica Kershaw.

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins and Ellie Falconer.

Predicted Playing 11

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Moloney, Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn and Belinda Vakarewa

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt (C), Sarah Coyte and Darcie Brown

HB-W vs AS-W WBBL Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 41

Date: 17th November 2020, at 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

HB-W vs AS-W WBBL Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides, with ample help on offer for the bowlers. While there is some swing on offer for the pacers early on, the spinners should rule the roost with the square boundary dimensions also helping their cause. The batters will need to capitalize on the field restrictions early on, with runscoring being relatively easier against the new ball.

With the pitch unlikely to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

AS-W vs HB-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Priest, L Wolvaardt, K Mack, N Stalenberg, A Wellington, N Carey, C Tryon, S Taylor, M Schutt, S Coyte and B Vakarewa

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: N Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Priest, L Wolvaardt, B Patterson, N Stalenberg, A Wellington, N Carey, H Matthews, S Taylor, M Schutt, A Smith and B Vakarewa

Captain: N Carey, Vice-Captain: S Taylor