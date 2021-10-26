HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 18

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 18th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the University Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 63 runs in their last game to register their first win of the WBBL 2021. They are currently sixth in the standings. Brisbane Heat Women, meanwhile, are atop the WBBL 2021 table with five points. They beat the Adelaide Strikers Women by five runs in their last outing.

HB-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HB-W XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

BH-W XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

Match Details

HB-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 26th October, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The track at the University Oval in Hobart is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest is currently leading the run-scorers’ chart in WBBL 2021. In just four innings she has amassed 143 runs at an average of 47.66. She has also scored an unbeaten century.

Batter

Georgia Volla is a dynamic opener who has shown her class and ability with some majestic innings in the past. She’ll be looking for a big knock today.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen is an incredible all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She has already picked up six wickets in three WBBL 2021 games.

Grace Harris has done a tremendous job for the Brisbane Heat Women. In addition to scoring 91 runs at an average of over 30, she has also picked up three wickets.

Bowler

Molly Strano, Hobart Hurricanes' premium bowler, is expected to be amongst the wickets in today's clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) – 257 points

Grace Harris (BH-W) – 244 points

Rachel Priest (HB-W) – 227 points

Georgia Redmayne (BH-W) – 205 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) – 182 points

Important stats for HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen: 46 runs and 6 wickets

Grace Harris: 91 runs and 3 wickets

Rachel Priest: 143 runs

Georgia Redmayne: 105 runs

Molly Strano: 5 wickets

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Naomi Stalenburg, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Rachel Priest. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Naomi Stalenburg, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Ruth Johnson, Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Georgia Redmayne

Edited by Samya Majumdar