HB-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 15th, 2020

The 40th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) will see Hobart Hurricanes squaring off against Brisbane Heat at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

Brisbane Heat have picked up eight points from nine matches so far this season, and although they haven't been consistent, form is on their side. The Scorchers, on the other hand, also have eight points from as many games, and they have managed to stay in the race for the playoffs with some crucial wins in recent matches.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Corinne Hall, Nell Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty, Sasha Maloney, Hayley Matthews and Erica Kershaw.

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine De Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn and Erica Kershaw.

Brisbane Heat Women

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Sippel.

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 40

Date: 15th November, 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Drummoyne Oval is a batters' paradise as the ball comes on to the bat easily. The Heat and Hurricans boast of quality bowling units, which means that the batting sides will need to be wary of the challenge that lies ahead of them. With no rain forecast today, we can expect an uninterrupted game of cricket.

HB-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Redmayne, R Priest, M Green, S Moloney, N Stalenberg, J Jonassen, G Harris, H Matthews, A Smith, N Hancock and B Wakarewa.

Captain: J Jonassen Vice-Captain: G Harris

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, R Priest, L Harris, S Moloney, N Stalenberg, J Jonassen, G Harris, A Kerr, A Smith, D Kimmince and B Wakarewa.

Captain: R Priest Vice-Captain: A Smith