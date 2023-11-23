HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 51

The 51st match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) square off against Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, November 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

The Melbourne Renegades Women are currently placed last in the points table with just two wins in their last twelve matches. Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are placed sixth with five wins in their last twelve matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women will give it their all to win the match, but Hobart Hurricanes Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MR-W vs HB-W Match Details

The 51st match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 23 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:40 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs HB-W, Match 51

Date and Time: 23rd November 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches.

MR-W vs HB-W Form Guide

MR-W - Won 2 of their last 12 matches

HB-W - Won 5 of their last 12 matches

MR-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XI

MR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Coyte, Jess Duffin, Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy, Emma De Broughe

HB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Lee

L Lee is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Dooley is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Kaur

H Kaur and E Villani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Beaumont played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Matthews

G Wareham and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Carey is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Strano

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Coyte and M Strano. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ismail is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MR-W vs HB-W match captain and vice captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 677 points in the last 12 matches.

G Wareham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Wareham, as she is top-notch both with bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams. She has earned 745 points in the last 12 matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for MR-W vs HB-W, Match 51

G Wareham

N Carey

L Lee

H Matthews

H Graham

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Lee

Batters: E Villani, H Kaur, T Beaumont

All-rounders: N Carey, G Wareham, H Graham, H Matthews

Bowlers: M Strano, S Coyte, S Ismail

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Lee

Batters: H Kaur

All-rounders: N Carey, G Wareham, H Graham, H Matthews

Bowlers: M Strano, S Coyte, S Ismail, G Prestwidge, A Smith