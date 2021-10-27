HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 20

Match 20 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday

The Hobart Hurricanes suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Brisbane Heat earlier in the week, leaving them with just one win in five games. They will be keen to return to winning ways with a better performance against the Stars, who defended a low total against a star-studded Thunder side on Tuesday. Led by Meg Lanning, the Stars are on a two-match winning streak and would love to make it three, but the Hurricanes are capable of playing spoilsport in the fixture.

HB-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HB-W XI

Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest/Angelina Genford, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty and Sasha Maloney

MS-W XI

Ellyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Maddy Darke and Linsey Smith

Match Details

HB-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 20

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Aurora Stadium is a decent one to bat on, the pacers should enjoy the conditions upfront. There is enough swing on offer to keep the pacers upbeat and the batters on their toes in the early stages. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings, with 120-130 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Rachel Priest had to go off the field in the Hobart Hurricanes' loss to the Brisbane Heat. While Priest's availability is up in the air, Richa Ghosh stands out as the ideal wicketkeeper option for your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team. Apart from her wicketkeeping skills, Ghosh has the ability to play the big shots, making her a good pick for this game.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning hasn't been in the best of form in this format and is yet to come up with a big contribution in Melbourne Stars colors this season. However, a player of her quality is bound to come good at some stage and she can be backed to fare well in this fixture.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland has been the Melbourne Stars' best player this season, impressing with both the bat and ball. Given the form that she is in at the moment, one wouldn't want to overlook her with her all-round ability bound to come into play for the Stars.

Bowler

Molly Strano: Molly Strano is among the highest wicket-takers in WBBL history, with her ability to outfox batters with guile and accuracy serving her well. With Strano's batting prowess also coming into the limelight in recent games, she is a must-have in your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Kim Garth (MS-W) - 330 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) - 281 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) - 277 points

Important stats for HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Villani - 116 runs in 4 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 38.67

Annabel Sutherland - 76 runs and 5 wickets in 4 WBBL 2021 matches

Nicola Carey - 5 wickets in 5 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 15.80

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Maia Bouchier, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck and Linsey Smith

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Ellyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck and Tess Flintoff

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Mignon du Preez

Edited by Samya Majumdar