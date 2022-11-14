HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 46

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 46th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Latrobe Recreation Ground in Latrobe on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Hobart Hurricanes have been in fine form of late, occupying a top-four spot in the points table at the time of writing. The likes of Heather Graham and Molly Strano have been brilliant and will be keen to sustain their momentum. However, they will next face a youthful Stars side who come into the game on the back of a stunning win against the Renegades.

Although they will start as underdogs, the Stars have some of the best players in Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth, who are capable of winning games single-handedly. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Latrobe.

HB-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 46th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women in Latrobe. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HB-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

HB-W vs MS-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars: NR-W-L-L-W

Hobart Hurricanes: W-L-W-W-W

HB-W vs MS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhy McKenna and Sophie Day.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ellyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano and Amy Smith.

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 46

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (10 matches, 172 runs, Average: 21.50)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has not been in the best of form in recent times, not scoring many runs against the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers. However, Winfield-Hill has 172 runs to her name with an average of 21.50. With the English batter due for a big score, she is a top pick for your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mignon du Preez (9 matches, 200 runs, SR: 119.05)

Mignon du Preez was the star of the show for the Hobart Hurricanes in their win against the Heat, scoring 37 runs off just 29 balls. She has 200 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 119.05, holding her in good stead. With Du Preez in decent form, she is a good addition to your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (10 matches, 248 runs, Average: 41.33)

Annabel Sutherland was the standout player for the Stars in their previous game, scoring 62 runs off just 29 balls. She is the Stars' top run-scorer with 248 runs in 10 matches and has doubled up with the ball as well. Given the form that she is in, Sutherland is a must-have in your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 10.60)

Molly Strano is one of the top wicket-takers this season, picking up 15 wickets in nine matches. She is averaging 10.60 and conceding just 5.13 runs per over. She has taken seven wickets in her last three games and should make for a good pick in your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland single-handedly helped the Stars beat the Renegades, scoring 62 runs off just 29 balls. The Aussie all-rounder has been sensational with both the bat and ball all season, coming up with valuable performances. With Sutherland in sublime form, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been the Hurricanes' top all-rounder this season, scoring 206 runs and picking up eight wickets. She has been striking at 121.89 with the bat, often scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings. With Graham's variations with the ball also holding her in good stead, she is a viable captaincy choice for your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HB-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mignon du Preez 200 runs in 8 matches Molly Strano 15 wickets in 9 matches Annabel Sutherland 248 runs in 10 matches Sasha Maloney 14 wickets in 10 matches Kim Garth 9 wickets in 10 matches

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 46

Kim Garth has been brilliant with the ball this season, picking up nine wickets with an economy of 5.94. The Stars all-rounder is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order as well. With the conditions likely to suit her, Garth could be a great addition to your HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Alice Capsey (c)

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham (vc), Kim Garth, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Elyse Villani (vc), Bess Heath, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland (c), Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Day

