HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 36

The Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers (PS-W) in the 36th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won only three out of their 10 matches and are currently placed in sixth spot in the points table. Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the standings, winning four out of their eight WBBL 2021 matches. The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, the Hurricanes managed to register a two-run victory over the Scorchers.

HB-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HB-W XI

Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest (C & WK), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith.

PS-W XI

Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Lisa Griffith, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp.

Match Details

HB-W vs PS-W, Match 36, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA Ground is regarded as one of the quickest and bounciest in the world, coupled with an exceptionally fast outfield. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Mooney is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who is Perth Scorchers Women's top-scorer in WBBL 2021 with 273 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 122.97.

Batters

Chamari Atapattu: Atapattu has struggled for form, but will hopefully play a crucial role for her team on Sunday. She has scored 94 runs in seven WBBL 2021 matches.

Mignon Du Preez: Du Preez is a reliable top-order batter from the Hobart Hurricanes. She has scored 252 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 115.59.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey: Carey can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round performance. She has scalped 10 wickets while also scoring 160 runs in 10 matches.

Sophie Devine: Devine has been in red-hot form in the WBBL, smashing 261 runs and picking up two wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Molly Strano: Strano is an economical bowler from the Hobart Hurricanes who has scalped 10 wickets in 10 WBBL 2021 matches. On the batting front, she has scored 101 runs.

Lilly Mills: Mills is the top wicket-taker for the Scorchers with 12 scalps in seven WBBL 2021 matches. She can prove to be a good budget pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey (HB-W) - 543 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) - 487 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W) - 442 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) - 441 points

Beth Mooney (HB-W) - 417 points

Important Stats for HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey: 160 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 98.15 and ER - 6.61

Ruth Johnston: 98 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 78.40 and ER - 5.77

Beth Mooney: 273 runs in 7 matches; SR - 122.97

Sophie Devine: 236 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 141.84 and ER - 7.87

Molly Strano: 101 runs and 10 wickets in 101 matches; SR - 131.16 and ER - 7.59

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Lilly Mills.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey.

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Lilly Mills.

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

