HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, 5th Match

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the fifth match of the Women's Big Bash League at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Sunday.

Hobart Hurricanes are fifth in the points table, having lost their opening match against the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets. The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They defeated the Melbourne Stars by six wickets in their opening game of the Women's Big Bash League.

HB-W vs SS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HB-W XI

Rachel Priest (C & WK), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith.

SS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (WK), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (C), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Mailtan Brown, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes.

Match Details

HB-W vs SS-W, Women's Big Bash League, 5th Match

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Blundstone Arena is a batting paradise with relatively little opportunity for bowlers to scalp wickets. The team winning the toss should bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 173 runs.

Today’s HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Healy played a match-winning knock in the last match against the Melbourne Stars, smashing 57 runs off 27 balls. She is looking in red-hot form to lead your team.

Batters

Shafali Verma: Verma is an explosive opening batter from the Sydney Sixers who underperformed in the last match, but she is expected to contribute well on Sunday.

Naomi Stalenberg: Stalenberg is a reliable batter who could play a significant role in today's match. She scored 28 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 103.70.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey: Carey is a genuine all-rounder from the Hobart Hurricanes who can help you fetch healthy points with both the bat and ball on Sunday.

Ellyse Perry: Perry failed to impress the fantasy players in the last game, but she is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. She can't be overlooked at any cost.

Bowlers

Belinda Vakarewa: Vakarewa was in decent form in the last match, scalping two crucial wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Maintlan Brown: Brown is a reliable bowler who can pick up crucial wickets at regular intervals. She can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy (SS-W) - 86 points

Belinda Vakarewa (HB-W) - 59 points

Naomi Stalenberg (HB-W) - 35 points

Rachel Priest (HB-W) - 28 points

Shafali Verma (SS-W) - 25 points

Important Stats for HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy (SS-W): 57 runs in 1 match; SR -211.11

Belinda Vakarewa: 2 wicket in 1 match; ER - 5.25

Naomi Stalenberg: 28 runs in 1 match; SR - 103.70

Rachel Priest: 21 runs in 1 match; SR - 87.50

Shafali Verma: 8 runs in 1 match; SR - 80.00

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Big Bash League 2021)

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Big Bash League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Rachel Priest, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain: Nicole Bolton. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy.

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Big Bash League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Angela Reakes, Naomi Stalenberg, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Radha Yadav.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey.

