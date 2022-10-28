HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 21

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 21st Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on Saturday, October 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers have been brilliant in WBBL 2022, winning four out of their five games so far. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Ellyse Perry have stood out, with the Sixers on course for a top-four finish. They come across the Hobart Hurricanes, who have won two out of three completed games in the tournament. Although they will start as underdogs, the Hurricanes have a well-balanced side with Heather Graham and Nicola Carey being the key. With both sides eager to strengthen their bid for a playoff finish, an entertaining game beckons in Ballarat.

HB-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 21st match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat. The game is set to take place at 4:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HB-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 29th October 2022, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

HB-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: W-W-W-L

Hobart Hurricanes: W-L-W-NR

HB-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Stella Campbell.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen and Maisy Gibson.

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 21

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (3 matches, 75 runs, Average: 25.00)

Lizelle Lee has been the Hobart Hurricanes' best batter with 75 runs in three matches. Her previous outing in the WBBL saw her score 41 runs against the Thunder. With Lee boasting valuable experience in the competition, she is a top pick for your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Erin Burns (4 matches, 143 runs, Average: 47.67)

Erin Burns is the Sydney Sixers' leading run-scorer in WBBL 2022 so far, scoring 143 runs in three innings. Her last innings saw her score a 38-ball 71, albeit in a losing cause against the Adelaide Strikers. Although Burns has not been used on the bowling front, her batting form should make her a handy pick for your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (4 matches, 141 runs, Average: 35.25)

Ellyse Perry has been the Sydney Sixers' best player in the tournament, scoring 141 runs and impressing with her bowling ability as well. She is averaging 35.25 with the bat and has picked up a couple of wickets as well. Given the conditions on offer, Perry is a must-have in your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (1/20 in the previous match vs Sydney Thunder)

Molly Strano has been in fine form in WBBL 2022, claiming five wickets in three matches. She is averaging 10.80 this year with the ball and is one of the top wicket-takers in the history of the competition. With Strano capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, she is a top pick for your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has been fairly decent with the ball this season, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.81. However, her true value lies within her batting ability with a WBBL strike rate of nearly 120. With Gardner due for a big performance, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been the Hobart Hurricanes' best player so far, impressing with both the bat and ball, Graham has picked up five wickets in three matches at an average of 9.00. With Graham likely to bat higher up the order as well, she is a good captaincy option for your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HB-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ellyse Perry 141 runs in 4 matches Maitlan Brown 8 wickets in 4 matches Sophie Ecclestone 8 wickets in 4 matches Heather Graham 5 wickets in 3 matches Lizelle Lee 41(29) in the previous match vs Thunder

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 21

Rain is expected to play a part with a shortened game on the cards. If overs were to be reduced, the Sydney Sixers could use Ashleigh Gardner higher up the order given her ability to score quick runs. With Gardner doubling up as a bowling option as well, she could be a game-changing selection in your HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Lizelle Lee

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham (vc)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sophie Ecclestone, Hayley Jensen

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee (c)

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry (vc), Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle

