HB-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 14th, 2020

Match 35 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 has Hobart Hurricanes Women taking on Sydney Sixers Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday.

Former WBBL champions Sydney Sixers have done well so far with four wins in six completed games in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Both their losses have come during the last week against the Perth Scorchers, which could be a cause for concern ahead of this game. With Marizanne Kapp's fitness also in question, the Sixers will need their star duo of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry to step up, as the competition for the top-four spots intensifies with each passing game.

Sydney's opponents, Hobart Hurricanes, have blown hot and cold this season in the WBBL. Despite having a well-rounded unit this time, the Hurricanes are yet to click as a unit, as they have garnered only six points after eight games. Much is expected of their star allrounders Hayley Matthews and Nicola Carey, who have been impressive so far. Adding in Chloe Tryon's power-hitting to the equation sweetens the deal for the Hurricanes.

Although both teams have a lot of firepower in their ranks, the Sixers are the more-fancied of the two sides heading into this WBBL game. However, they will be wary of a strong Hurricanes bowling unit, especially with Corinne Hall and co coming into this game on the back of a win. With two valuable points up for grabs, another riveting game of T20 cricket awaits at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Corinne Hall, Nell Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty, Sasha Maloney, Hayley Matthews and Erica Kershaw.

Sydney Sixers Women

Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Angela Reakes and Dane van Niekerk.

Predicted Playing-11

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn and Erica Kershaw.

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffiths, Angela Reakes and Emma Hughes.

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 35

Date: 14th November, 2020; at 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Pitch Report

With this being the second WBBL match of the day at this venue, the pitch could be slower than usual. The batters may want to cash in on the powerplay overs although there could be some swing on offer with the new ball. The spinners will likely have a major say in the outcome of this WBBL game, considering the turn available off the surface. Batting first would be the preferred option for both sides with 140-150 expected to be a par score at this venue in the WBBL.

HB-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, A Gardner, N Stalenberg, S Moloney, E Perry, H Matthews, N Carey, D van Niekerk, B Vakarewa and A Smith.

Captain: E Perry. Vice-Captain: N Carey.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, A Gardner, N Stalenberg, E Burns, E Perry, H Matthews, N Carey, C Tryon, B Vakarewa and A Smith.

Captain: N Carey. Vice-Captain: A Healy.