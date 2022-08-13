HBE vs NKF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kenya D10 2022, Match 3

The Homa Bay Eagles (HBE) will take on Nakuru Flamingo (NKF) in the third match of the Kenya D10 2022 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, August 13.

The Kenya D10 2022 will start today, with this being the third fixture of the day. Both the Homa Bay Eagles and Nakuru Flamingo will be eager to get off to a winning start. While Kenya internationals Irfan Karim and Elijah Otieno are part of the Nakuru Flamingo side, Shem Ngoche will turn out for the Homa Bay Eagles.

HBE vs NKF Probable Playing 11 today

Homa Bay Eagles: Shubham Jadhav (wk), Shay Shah, Tanzeel Sheikh, Krishna Babu, Nitin Arvind, Jignesh Hirani, Yash Talati, Shem Ngoche, Lucas Ndandason, Eugene Ochieng, David Mumbo/Zahid Abbas.

Nakuru Flamingo: Irfan Karim (wk), Neil Mugabe, Joseph Onyango, Dhillan Shah, Dhey Patel, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Elijah Otieno, Abdul Rehman-I, Nischay Kerai.

Match Details

HBE vs NKF. 3rd Match, Kenya D10 2022

Date & Time: August 13th 2022, 4 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi could be a balanced one. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s HBE vs NKF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is the fourth-highest run-getter for Kenya in T20Is. He has amassed 566 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 25.72.

Batter

Krishna Babu possesses qualities to play handy knocks at the top of the order. He will be key to his side's fortunes today.

All-rounder

Jignesh Hirani can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He can bowl economical spells and take wickets in addition to scoring a few vital runs.

Bowlers

Shem Ngoche is Kenya's leading wicket-taker in the T20Is with 49 scalps in 41 matches at an economy rate of 6.49.

Elijah Otieno has been consistent with the ball for Kenya in T20Is, having picked up 25 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in HBE vs NKF Dream11 Prediction Team

Shem Ngoche (HBE)

Jignesh Hirani (HBE)

Krishna Babu (HBE)

Irfan Karim (NKF)

Elijah Otieno (NKF)

Important stats for HBE vs NKF Dream11 Prediction Team (T20I stats)

Shem Ngoche: 226 runs & 49 wickets

Irfan Karim: 566 runs

Elijah Otieno: 25 wickets

HBE vs NKF Dream11 Prediction (Kenya D10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Homa Bay Eagles vs Nakuru Flamingo - Kenya D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Dhillan Shah, Tanzeel Sheikh, Krishna Babu, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Yash Talati, Jignesh Hirani, Elijah Otieno, Lucas Ndandason, Shem Ngoche.

Captain: Shem Ngoche. Vice-captain: Irfan Karim.

Dream11 Team for Homa Bay Eagles vs Nakuru Flamingo - Kenya D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Shay Shah, Joseph Onyango, Neil Mugabe, Krishna Babu, Sachin Gill, Jignesh Hirani, Elijah Otieno, Nischay Kerai, Lucas Ndandason, Shem Ngoche.

Captain: Jignesh Hirani. Vice-captain: Elijah Otieno.

Edited by Samya Majumdar