HBH vs GDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 5

Hyderabad Hunters (HBH) will take on the Gwadar Sharks (GDS) in the fifth game of the Pakistan Junior League on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the HBH vs GDS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

The Hunters lost their first game against Bahawalpur Royals by eight wickets and will be keen to make a comeback. The Gwadar Sharks, meanwhile, won their last game against Rawalpindi Raiders by 34 runs.

The Hunters will look to return to winning ways, but the Sharks are a better team and should prevail.

HBH vs GDS Match Details

The fifth game of the Pakistan Junior League will be played on October 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HBH vs GDS, Match 5

Date and Time: October 9, 2022; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced and should be conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase on this pitch. The last game here was between Gwadar Sharks and Rawalpindi Raiders, where 266 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

HBH vs GDS Form Guide

HBH - L

GDS - W

HBH vs GDS Probable Playing XIs

HBH

No major injury updates

Saad Baig (wk & c), Afaq Khan, A Khan, James Wood, Moeez Rana, Salman Ahmed-II, Aftab Ibrahim, Muneeb Wasif, A Naseer, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Hassan Iqbal

GDS

No major injury updates

Joseph Eckland (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Luc Benkenstein, Kushal Malla, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ismail, Adnan Iqbal, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Zulkifal, Danial Ibrahim, Saad Masood

HBH vs GDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Eckland (1 match, 15 runs)

Eckland, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Baig is another good pick.

Batters

L Benkenstein (1 match, 33 runs, 2 wickets)

D Ibrahim and L Benkenstein are the two best batter picks. H Nazim is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

A Minhas (1 match, 40 runs, 2 wickets)

S Masood and A Minhas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Ibrahim is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Ismail (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are M Ismail and I Thorne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Qamar is another good pick.

HBH vs GDS match captain and vice-captain choices

L Benkenstein

L Benkenstein bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He smashed 33 runs and took two wickets in his last game.

A Minhas

As the pitch is decent, you could make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs. He smashed 40 runs and took two wickets in his last game.

Five Must-Picks for HBH vs GDS, Match 5

L Benkenstein 33 runs and 2 wickets 105 points A Minhas 40 runs and 2 wickets 129 points S Baig 34 runs 51 points M Qamar 2 wickets 64 points S Masood 22 runs 43 points

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it 'sadvisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Baig, J Eckland

Batters: D Ibrahim, L Benkenstein, H Nazim

All-rounders: A Minhas, S Masood, A Ibrahim

Bowlers: I Thorne, M Ismail, I Masood

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Baig

Batters: D Ibrahim, L Benkenstein, H Nazim

All-rounders: A Minhas, M Wasif

Bowlers: I Thorne, M Ismail, M Shoaib, M Qamar, H Ur Rehman

Poll : 0 votes