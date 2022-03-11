HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Eliminator 3

HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) will take on Farmers (FAR) in Group E's third Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

HBS Craeyenhout finished second in the standings following three wins and two losses. However, they lost both their Playoff encounters and will now take part in the third Eliminator. Meanwhile, the Farmers have had just one win from five games. But they won both their Eliminator fixtures to progress in the ECL T10.

HBSC vs FAR Probable Playing 11 today

HBS Craeyenhout: Tobias Visee (wk), Tayo Walbrugh, Manjinder Singh, Ferdi Vink (c), Navjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Adal Ahmed, Reece Mason, Benno Boddendijk, Stephan Vink, Martijn Scholte

Farmers: Zak Tribe, Asa Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, James Smith, William Perchard, Ben Kynman, Rhys Palmer, George Richardson, James Perchard (c & wk), Joel Richardson

Match Details

HBSC vs FAR, Group E, 3rd Eliminator, ECL T10

Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Visee has been in solid touch with the bat in the ECL T10, amassing 217 runs at a strike rate of 230.85.

Batter

Zak Tribe has mustered 124 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.47 in addition to chipping in with 81 runs.

Charles Perchard has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 92 runs and picked up six wickets.

Bowler

Julian De Mey has been in fine form on the bowling front, returning with 10 scalps at an economy of 8.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Manjinder Singh (HBSC): 507 points

Julian De Mey (HBSC): 418 points

Ferdi Vink (HBSC): 401 points

Charles Perchard (FAR): 389 points

George Richardson (FAR): 329 points

Important stats for HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Manjinder Singh: 81 runs & 10 wickets

Julian De Mey: 10 wickets

Tobias Visee: 217 runs

Charles Perchard: 92 runs & 6 wickets

George Richardson: 9 wickets

HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for HBS Craeyenhout vs Farmers - European Cricket League 2022 Eliminator 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Visee, Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Zak Tribe, Charles Perchard, William Perchard, Manjinder Singh, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey, George Richardson, Joel Richardson

Captain: Manjinder Singh. Vice-captain: Charles Perchard.

Dream11 Team for HBS Craeyenhout vs Farmers - European Cricket League 2022 Eliminator 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Visee, Asa Tribe, Tayo Walbrugh, Benno Boddendijk, Zak Tribe, Charles Perchard, Manjinder Singh, Rhys Palmer, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey, George Richardson

Captain: Manjinder Singh. Vice-captain: Julian De Mey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar