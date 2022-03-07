HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 3

HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) will take on GEK Corfu (GEK) in the third match of Group E in the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

This will be the second game of the day for HBS Craeyenhout, who will be looking to build some early momentum in Group E. Meanwhile, GEK Corfu were at the top of the table in the ECS T10 Greece 2021 and will be the team to watch out for.

HBSC vs GEK Probable Playing 11 today

HBS Craeyenhout: Tobias Visee (wk), Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink, Tayo Walbrugh, Reece Mason, Julian Van Den Raad, Adal Ahmed, Benno Boddendijk, Julian De Mey, Manjinder Singh, Ferdi Vink

GEK Corfu: Aslam Mohammad (c), Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Arslan Ahmed, Peter Magafas, Nikolaos Mourikis, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Stathis Kakarougas, Nikos Bouzis, Alexandros Anemogiannis

Match Details

HBSC vs GEK, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Group E, Match 3

Date & Time: March 7th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Visee, who has represented the Netherlands, has the ability to rack up big scores on a consistent basis.

Batter

Anastasios Tasos Manousis has a good record on the ECS circuit, having amassed 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 177.77.

All-rounder

Asrar Ahmed is a wicket-taking bowler who has taken 10 wickets from eight games in his ECS career.

Bowler

Georgios Galanis has a solid record with the ball in ECS tournaments. He has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Anastasios Tasos Manousis (GEK)

Tobias Visee (HBSC)

Asrar Ahmed (GEK)

Georgios Galanis (GEK)

Manjinder Singh (HBSC)

HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for HBS Craeyenhout vs GEK Corfu - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Visee, Stephan Vink, Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Julian Van Den Raad, Arslan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Benno Boddendijk, Georgios Galanis, Nikolaos Mourikis

Captain: Anastasios Tasos Manousis. Vice-captain: Tobias Visee.

Dream11 Team for HBS Craeyenhout vs GEK Corfu - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Visee, Stephan Vink, Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Adal Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Julian De Mey, Georgios Galanis, Nikolaos Mourikis

Captain: Asrar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh.

