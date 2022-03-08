HBSC vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 10

HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) will take on Pak I Care Badalona (PIC) in the tenth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, March 08. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Both of these teams are among the most successful in this leg, having won both of their matches. HBS Craeyenhout defeated Farmers by seven runs in their previous match, thanks to their hard-working bowlers.

Meanwhile, Paki I Care Badalona's bowlers have been the most effective in this tournament thus far, having not given the opposition a chance in the last two matches.

Hence, HBS Craeyenhout's batters must be wary of them.

HBSC vs PIC Probable Playing XIs

HBSC

Tobias Visee (wk), Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink, Tayo Walbrugh, Reece Mason, Manjinder Singh, Adal Ahmed, Julian De Mey, Benno Boddendijik, Ferdi Vink, Yoran Stefan Visee.

PIC

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Yasin, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Majid Hanif, Shehroz Ahmed, Adeel Shafqat, Hassan Ali.

Match Details

Match: HBS Craeyenhout vs Pak I Care Badalona, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 08, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots.

Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's HBSC vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Visee: He has had a notable impact on the tournament thus far, and he is expected to continue in the same way in this game. Visee has scored 185 runs in three games at an average of 61.66.

Batters

Muhammad Babar: Babar seems to be having a great season with the bat and ball so far, scoring 39 runs and picking four wickets in just two games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Muhammad Kamran: He has performed exceptionally well with the ball so far, and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. Kamran has picked up five wickets in two games in this tournament.

Bowlers

Julian De Mey: He has bowled exceptionally well thus far, taking six wickets at an average of 13.33 in three games. De Mey could be a key pick in your fantasy team for this match.

Three best players to pick in HBSC vs PIC Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Vink (HBSC): 67 points.

Sikandar Ali (PIC): 93 points.

Tayo Walbrugh (HBSC): 104 points.

Key stats for HBSC vs PIC Dream11 prediction team

Ferdi Vink – 44 runs and four wickets in three games; bowling average: 12.25.

Manjinder- Singh - 18 runs and five wickets in three games; bowling average: 6.80.

Shehroz Ahmed – Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 2:00.

HBSC vs PIC Dream11 Prediction

HBSC vs PIC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Visee, Tayo Walbrugh, Stephan Vink, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Benno Boddendijik, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Muhammad Kamran | Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh

HBSC vs PIC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Visee, Tayo Walbrugh, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Manjinder Singh, Adeel Shafqat, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Muhammad Kamran | Vice-captain: Julian De Mey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar