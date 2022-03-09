HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 13

HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) will lock horns with Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) in the 13th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

HBS Craeyenhout have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the points table. They fell 34 runs short in their last game against Pak I Care. Punjab Lions Nicosia, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are just below their opponents in the standings. They defeated GEK Corfu by 37 runs in their last game.

HBSC vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

HBSC XI

Ferdi Vink (C), Tobias Vise, Martin Scholte (WK), Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Reece Mason, Manjinder Singh, Julian De Mey, Adal Ahmed, Stephan Vink, Benno Boddendik.

PNL XI

Gurapartap Singh (C), Neeraj Tiwari, Roman Mazumder (WK), Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Qasim Anwar, Sushil Kumar, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Vikram Verma.

Match Details

FAR vs PNL, Group E, Match 13, ECL T10

Date and Time: 9th March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have also managed to procure some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 116 runs.

Today’s HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Vise: Vise is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He has scored 198 runs at a strike rate of close to 279 in four ECL T10 matches so far.

Batters

Tayo Walbrugh: Walbrugh has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for HBS Craeyenhout, scoring 65 runs at a strike rate of 127.45 in four outings.

Chamal Sadun: Although Sadun hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, he is a quality player who can't be overlooked.

All-rounders

Gurapartap Singh: Gurapartap has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ECL T10. He has scored 104 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 236-plus in addition to picking up two wickets in three matches.

Manjinder Singh: Manjinder has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has managed 61 runs at a strike rate of 174.28 and taken seven wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Julian De Mey: Julian has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.62. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tejwinder Singh: Tejwinder has scored 43 runs and taken four wickets in the ongoing season. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in HBSC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh (HBSC) - 353 points

Tobias Vise (HBSC) - 348 points

Julian De Mey (HBSC) - 276 points

Ferdi Vink (HBSC) - 267 points

Neeraj Tiwari (PNL) - 236 points

Important Stats for HBSC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh: 61 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 174.28 and ER - 6.87

Tobias Vise: 198 runs in 4 matches; SR - 278.87

Gurapartap Singh: 104 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 236.36 and ER - 8.33

Neeraj Tiwari: 21 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 84.00 and ER - 8.66

Julian De Mey: 13 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.62

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

HSBC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Vise, Tayo Walbrugh, Chamal Sadun, Stephan Vink, Roman Mazumder, Gurapartap Singh, Manjinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Tejwinder Singh, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Gurapartap Singh. Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh.

HSBC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Vise, Qasim Anwar, Tayo Walbrugh, Chamal Sadun, Stephan Vink, Gurapartap Singh, Manjinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Tejwinder Singh, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Tobias Vise. Vice-captain: Gurapartap Singh.

