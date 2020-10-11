HCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 12th, 2020

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Hawks CC taking on Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuic Ground on Monday.

While this would be Badalona's second game of the day, Hawks CC would be raring to take to the field in what will be their first ECS T10 Barcelona game. With a youthful squad in their ranks, Hawks CC will look to start on the right note, although they have a stern test in the form of Badalona Shaheen CC.

Badalona would have better knowledge of the conditions given that this is their second game at this venue, and considering the strength in their batting unit, they will fancy a win in this fixture. However, they will be wary of Hawks CC, who should prove to be a handful especially with the ball in hand.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best efforts in what should be a cracking game of T10 cricket.

Squads to choose from

Hawks CC

M Bilal, K Zia, A Hamza, M Hanzala, H Mujtaba, K Shahzad, Z Farhan, W Elahi, A Haseeb, M Sohail, U Latif, M Sanaullah, A Zia, A Ali, I Gulfam, N Ahmad and U Mohammad

Badalona Shaheen CC

M Ur-Rehman, B Khan, A Abbas, B Khan, D Khan, N Muhammad, S Khan, A Hassan, H Ali, H Saleem, A Ur-Rehman, B Iqbal, H Sanwal, MS Ur-Rehman, S Mohammed and J Javed

Predicted Playing 11

Hawks CC

K Zia, M Bilal, A Hamza, K Shahzad, Z Farhan, M Sohail, M Bilal, U Latif, M Sanaullah, A Ali and A Zia

Badalona Shaheen CC

B Khan, A Abbas, H Saleem, M Saleem, H Ali, A Hassan, H Sanwal, D Khan, S Khan, J Javed and B Iqbal

Match Details

Match: Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: 12th October 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides on Monday, with some help on offer for the bowlers. While the bowlers should get some movement off the surface, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game, although it could take some time before they launch an attack. With the pitch conditions unlikely to change much, both teams will look to bat first in what should be a relatively high-scoring game.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs BSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sanaullah, K Shahzad, Z Farhan, A Abbas, M Sohail, U Latif, M Saleem, A Zia, A Ali, B Iqbal and H Sanwal

Captain: A Abbas, Vice-Captain: M Sohail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, D Khan, Z Farhan, A Abbas, M Sohail, U Latif, M Saleem, A Zia, A Ali, B Iqbal and H Sanwal

Captain: A Abbas, Vice-Captain: Z Farhan