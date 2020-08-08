Day 2 of the ECS T10 Finland League pits Helsinki CC against Greater Helsinki Markhors in what seems to be a potential mismatch on paper.

The Markhors didn't have the best of outings on Saturday as they lost both their league games and are all but out of the race for the top three spots. On the other hand, Helsinki CC began their campaign on the right note as they got the better of a strong SKK Rapids side.

Despite all signs pointing towards a resounding win for Helsinki CC, one cannot rule out Greater Helsinki Gymkhana. They have a couple of individuals in their rosters, capable of winning games singlehandedly, which makes for a good contest.

With both sides looking for the all-important win, another entertaining clash beckons at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium in Kerava.

Squads to choose from

Helsinki Cricket Club

Aniketh Pushthay, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Gautam Bhaskar and Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Greater Helsinki Markhors

Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Rahul Agarwal, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki Cricket Club

Z Kamal, M Chauhan, F Nellancheri, A Ahad, A Syed, A Pushtay, A Wahid, A Butt, A Bhatia, A Arjunan and V Yellapragada

Greater Helsinki Markhors

A Ahmad, R Ali, P Arya, A Attiqe, S Amin, P Garhwal, I Hussain, M Kashif, G Nazir, Z Rehman and N Shahid

Match Details

Match: Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors

Date: 9th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a bowler-friendly one with lots of swing and turn on offer. With the pitch being on the slower side, it will be tough going for the batsmen. Wickets in hand will be crucial for both sides with anything above 100 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Finland Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Nazir, F Nellancheri, M Chauhan, P Arya, A Butt, A Pushtay, A Wahid, A Bhatia, R Ali, S Amin and A Arjunan

Captain: A Butt, Vice-Captain: G Nazir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Attiqe, F Nellancheri, A Ahad Qureshi, P Arya, A Butt, A Pushtay, A Wahid, A Bhatia, R Ali, S Amin and A Arjunan

Captain: A Butt, Vice-Captain: A Arjunan