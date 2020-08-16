HCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 16th, 2020

The fourth ECS T10 Belgium game of the day pits Liege CC against the bottom-placed Hasselt CC in the fifth-place playoff at the Belgian Oval.

Liege were unfortunate to miss out on the fourth spot despite beating second-placed Exiles CC in the previous game. However, this wasn't the case with Hasselt CC, who were comprehensively beaten by Beveren CC earlier in the day.

While Hasselt eye their first win of the campaign, they are in for a stern test against Liege, who possess a balanced unit. Either way, we can expect a competitive clash in Gent with both sides looking to sign off with a win under their belts.

Squads to choose from

Hasselt CC

Zaki Shah, Athreya Rajaraman, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad, and Waleed Mubashir

Liege CC

Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail, Hamza Minhas, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, and Noman Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Hasselt CC

Z Shah, G Singh, H Singh, H Singh, I Shinwari, A Rajaraman, J Singh, F Omari, H Shinwari, S Singh and N Singh

Liege CC

T Ghuman, U Butt, A Khan, A Hassan Ghuman, A Razzaq, F Ullah, A Raza, Y Mehmood, A Nadeem, A Rehman and P Deepu

Match Details

Match: Hasselt CC vs Liege CC

Date: 16th August 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

Both the batsmen and the bowlers have enjoyed their fair share of success in the competition. Although the pacers have ruled the roost with incisive swing bowling aided by variable bounce, the batsmen have found a way to make good use of the dimensions of the ground.

A competitive game awaits on Sunday, with both sides looking to bat first. A score of 75-80 is par at the Belgian Oval.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs LCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Razzaq, F Ullah, I Shinwari, H Singh, G Singh, Z Shah, U Butt, Y Mehmood, J Singh, PS Deepu and A Khan

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: U Butt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Singh, F Ullah, I Shinwari, S Singh, G Singh, Z Shah, U Butt, A Hassan Ghuman, J Singh, PS Deepu and A Khan

Captain: Z Shah, Vice-Captain: U Butt