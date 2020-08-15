HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 15th, 2020

In the fourth game of the ECS T10 Belgium League 2020, Mechelen Eagles take on Hasselt CC in what promises to be an entertaining game at the Belgium Oval in Gent.

This game would mark the first outing for both sides in this short tournament. Although not much is known about their form leading up to this match, the Mechelen Eagles are one of the hot favourites to win it all given that they have a good blend of experience and youth in their roster.

On the other hand, Hasselt aren't ones to be taken lightly, with the nature of the format playing into their hands. All in all, both teams will ideally want to kick-start their campaigns with a win and stake their claim as the top dog in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Hasselt CC

Zaki Shah, Athreya Rajaraman, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad, and Waleed Mubashir

Mechelen Eagles CC

Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Hasselt CC

K Mirza, G Singh, F Shinwari, H Singh, Z Shah, H Shah, S Singh, Q Shah, J Singh, A Rajaraman and W Mubashir

Mechelen Eagles CC

Z Kamran, E Usmanzai, Y Mohammed, S Tejinder, M Khan, K Cheema, D Islam, M Amanullah, D Singh, A Maiwand and A Idres

Match Details

Match: Hasselt CC vs Mechelen CC

Date: 15th August 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

A competitive game between the two sides in on the cards, with something in the surface to keep everyone interested. While the pacers should get help early on, the spinners will revert to varying their pace with not much turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial at this venue, with a score of 85-90 being par.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs MECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Kamran, E Usmanzai, G Singh, Q Shah, Y Mohammed, H Shah, K Cheema, M Ismail, A Idrees, A Rajaraman and J Singh

Captain: H Shah, Vice-Captain: G Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mirza, M Khan G Singh, Q Shah, Y Mohammed, H Shah, K Cheema, M Ismail, A Idrees, A Rajaraman and A Maiwand

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: K Cheema