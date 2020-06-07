HCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T10 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HCC vs OCC game of the Finnish T10 League 2020.

Helsinki CC faces off against the Otaniemi CC in Match 5 of the Finnish Premier League T10 2020.

Finnish Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The fifth and final match on Sunday in the Finnish Premier League T10 tournament pits favourites Helsinki CC against Otaniemi CC, in what might turn out to be a mismatch.

Helsinki CC has been exceptional in the T20 format, with a perfect record of two wins. They come into this match on the back of a clinical performance against Bengal Tigers CC on Saturday, and are likely to make light work of Otaniemi CC. However, the T10 format could help OCC's cause, making this match a must-watch affair.

Squads to choose from:

Helsinki CC

R Bhatia, Z Kamal, A Khan, A Malikzay, A Kumar, K Rahman Mangal, V Swaropp Achuta, F Nellancheri, A Wahid Quershi, Z Khan, A Bin Zafar, A Arjunan, A Pushtay, Z Kamal, A Ahad Qureshi, A Sinh, A Syed, A Mirza, A Bhatia, G Bhaskar, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Otaniemi CC

M Khan, W Ifthikar, A Ali, M Awais, N Khan, M Tabassum, W Ahmad, Y Khan, A Shah, A Arshad, F Ahmed, S Kundu, R Niazi, H Bhatti, G Khan, S Qureshi, M Shahalam, S Lal, S Khan, W Ali, W Naveed, M Farooq, M Ali, S ur Rehman, S Akram, M Chand

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki CC

GA Butt, KR Mangal, AA Qureshi, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, AW Qureshi, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Otaniemi CC

M Tabassum, S Khan, Y Khan, A Ali, W Ahmad, S ur Rehman, S Akram, F Ahmed, G Khan, M Ali, W Ifthikar

Match Details

Match: Helsinki CC vs Otaniemi CC

Date: June 7, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch shouldn't change much from the previous game, with the pacers expected to get ample help from the surface and the overlying conditions. However, the same cannot be said for the spinners, with the batsmen likely to target spin in what should be an exciting game of cricket.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs OCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pushtay, A Ali, K Rahman Mangal, Y Khan, A Arjunan, G Abbas Butt, W Ahmad, Z Kamal, A Syed, A Bhatia, M Ali

Captain - G Abbas Butt, Vice-Captain - A Arjunan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pushtay, W Ifthikar, K Rahman Mangal, Y Khan, A Arjunan, G Abbas Butt, S Akram, Z Kamal, A Syed, O Sadiqui, M Ali

Captain - G Abbas Butt , Vice-Captain - Z Kamal

All the matches of the Finnish Premier League T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode App