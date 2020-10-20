HCC vs PKCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 20th, 2020

On the back of just one win from three matches, Pakcelona CC find themselves at rock bottom on the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. And to get out of that position, they will need to come up with a good show against Hawks CC in the 26th match of the competition at the Montjuic Ground on Tuesday.

Hawks CC have played only one game in the league in which they fell to Badalona Shaheen CC. Despite scoring 98 from 10 overs, the bowlers' failure to come to the party saw them comfortably beaten in the end.

With plenty at stake, expect a thrilling encounter today!

Squads to choose from

Hawks CC

Muhammad Sanaullah, Kamraan Zia, Hassan Mujtaba, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Hanzala, Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Bilal, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam, Naqash Ahmad and Umair Muhammad.

Pakcelona CC

Shahid Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Ameer Hamza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Ramzan, Ramiz Mehmood, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mansab Ali, Ajaz Arif, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Atiq ur-Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed and Tanveer Hussain Shah.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Hawks CC

Kamran Zia, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmad and Inzamam Gulfam.

Pakcelona CC

Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Shahzad Khan, Ramiz Mehmood, Adeel Ahmed, Adalat Ali, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Adnan, Khurram Javeed, Azeem Azam and Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman.

Pitch Report

The pitch has favoured stroke-making throughout, with the ground's dimensions also coming into play in the competition so far. The surface has a little bit for the pacers, however, and that should continue today as well.

Match Details

Match: Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC

Date: 20th October 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC vs PKCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sanaullah, I Nazir, Z Farhan, M Adnan, M Asim Butt,M Sohail, A Ahmed, U Latif, A Azam, A Ali and I Gulfam.

Captain: I Nazir Vice-captain: A Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Asgharh, I Nazir, Z Farhan, M Adnan, R Mehmood, M Sohail, A Ahmed, S Khan, A Azam, A Ali and I Gulfam.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: M Sohail