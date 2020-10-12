HCCS vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League pits Hira CC Sabadell against Falco Zalmi CC on Tuesday.

Both teams begin their tournaments today, and there are a lot of expectations surrounding Hira CC Sabadell. With a strong batting unit in place, Hira CC are well-equipped to make good use of the conditions at the Montjuic Ground.

However, they come across an equally talented Falco Zalmi, who have a youthful side. While Falco Zalmi don't have the same expectations as their opponents hovering over them, they would love to start the tournament with a win.

Both sides look well-matched on paper, with nothing much to separate the two sides. With two valuable points and momentum hanging in the balance, another entertaining game beckons on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Mona Raju, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Ali Azmat, Anwar-ul-Haq, Ikram-ul-Haq, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali and Riaz Ahmed

Falco Zalmi CC

Naeem Shah, Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Ikram, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Yaseen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Muhammad Zahid, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras and Nadeem Shahzad

Predicted Playing 11

Hira CC Sabadell

M Irshad, M Ihsan, F Chattha, K Mehmood, S Shahzad, A Abbas, A Azmat, A Ul Haq, F Hussain, R Ahmad and S Singh

Falco Zalmi CC

A Ahmed, A Sarwar, A Ghazanfar, I Ahmad, K Raja, R Ullah, S Ahmed, T Iqbal, A Khan, M Banaras and J Akram

Match Details

Match: Hira CC Sabadell vs Falco Zalmi CC

Date: 13th October 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona has been decent for batting, with scores of over 100 being scored on the opening day. However, the pacers should prove to be a handful for the batsmen, who will look to use the dimensions of the ground to their advantage. Batting first would be the preferred option for both sides, with 100 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, A Sarwar, A Ghazanfar, F Chattha, M Ihsan, R Ullah, S Shahzad, T Iqbal, A Khan, F Hussain and R Ahmed

Captain: A Ghazanfar, Vice-Captain: R Ullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, A Sarwar, A Ghazanfar, K Mehmood, M Ihsan, R Ullah, S Shahzad, A Haq, A Khan, F Hussain and R Ahmed

Captain: R Ullah, Vice-Captain: S Shahzad