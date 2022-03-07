HCR vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Match 1

HBS Craeyenhout (HCR) will take on Farmers (FAR) in Group E's first match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday.

Both sides have a good blend of youth and experience. While HBS Craeyenhout are expected to rely heavily on Manjinder Singh, Julain Van Denraad, Julian De Mey, and Navjit Singh, Farmers’ best players are expected to be Will Perchard, Jack De Gruchy, Charles Perchard, and Rhys Palmer.

HCR vs FAR Probable Playing 11 Today

HCR XI

Reece Mason, Ferdi Vink, Adal Ahmed, Benno Boddendijk, Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink, Tayo Walbrugh, Julian De Mey, Tobias Visee, Martijn Scholte, Manjinder Singh

FAR XI

Joel Richardson, Zak Tribe, William Perchard, George Richardson, James Smith, Ben Kynman, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, James Perchard, Rhys Palmer

Match Details

HCR vs FAR, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 7th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s HCR vs FAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Scholte is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is quite capable with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, C Perchard has proved his worth as a bowler lately. He has picked up 30 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 12.7.

T Walbrugh is an outstanding batter who’s expected to have a major impact today. He has scored 318 runs from nine matches at an average of 35.33.

All-rounder

M Singh has scored 27 runs and taken a wicket in two matches. Singh could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

G Richardson has scored 1460 runs at an average of 27.70 in 69 matches in addition to picking up 147 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in HCR vs FAR Dream11 prediction team

C Perchard (FAR)

M Singh (HCR)

J de Gruchy (FAR)

W Perchard (FAR)

T Walbrugh (HCR)

Important stats for HCR vs FAR Dream11 prediction team

C Perchard: 30 wickets in 21 matches

M Singh: 27 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

G Richardson: 1460 runs and 147 wickets in 69 matches

T Walbrugh: 318 runs in 9 matches

HCR vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

HCR vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Scholte, C Perchard, N Singh, T Walbrugh, J De Gruchy, M Singh, W Perchard, B Boddendijk, G Richardson, J de Mey, R Palmer

Captain: C Perchard. Vice-captain: M Singh.

HCR vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Scholte, C Perchard, N Singh, T Walbrugh, J De Gruchy, M Singh, W Perchard, B Kynman, G Richardson, J de Mey, R Palmer

Captain: T Walbrugh. Vice-captain: G Richardson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar