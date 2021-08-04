HRO vs AF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Matches 9 & 10

The Helsingborg Royals will take on Ariana AKIF in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo games at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Wednesday.

The Helsingborg Royals haven't had a great start to their ECS T10 Malmo campaign. They won their first game before losing three on the bounce. Meanwhile, Ariana AKIF have recorded commanding wins in their first two matches and will be looking to build on their good start in the ECS T10 Malmo.

HRO vs AF Probable Playing 11 Today

Helsingborg Royals: Pramod Kompella, Abhinash Panda, Chandru Ganesan, Prasanjit Behera, Madhan Prabu (c & wk), Davinder Singh, Santosh Marathe, Satish Kunjir, Sachin Shetty, Gour Sadashiv, Rohit Saproo

Ariana AKIF: Delawar Khan, Khaled Mohammad, Ihsan Shirzad (wk), Rahatullah Rahatullah, Badar Munir, Dharmender Singh (c), Hazrat Omed, Imran Khan, Mahmood Hijazi, Sedik Sahak, Yousaf Babak

Match Details

HRO vs AF, Matches 9 and 10, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 4th 2021, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden is a good one to bat on. After the first eight ECS T10 Malmo games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 94 runs. Moreover, teams batting first have won more matches on this ground so far.

Today’s HRO vs AF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Abhinash Panda – Panda has the ability to contribute across all three facets of the game. He has scored 41 runs and has taken three wickets in the ECS T10 Malmo.

Batsmen

Khaled Mohammad – Mohammad has been striking at 196.55 in the ECS T10 Malmo. He's a destructive batsman.

Davinder Singh – The 45-year-old has got solid starts throughout the tournament, scoring 62 runs at a strike-rate of 158.97.

All-rounders

Delawar Khan – The left-handed all-rounder has been superb with both the bat and ball in the two ECS T10 Malmo games he has played. He has scored 59 runs and taken three wickets.

Prasanjit Behera – Behera has been excellent with the ball while chipping in nicely with the bat too. He has mustered 55 runs and picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

Gour Sadashiv – The 32-year-old fast bowler has been in top form with the ball. He has returned with six wickets from four ECS T10 Malmo games so far.

Yousaf Babak – Babak has played just one game for AF and was excellent, returning with figures of 3/15.

Top 5 best players to pick in HRO vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Prasanjit Behera (HRO): 299 points

Gour Sadashiv (HRO): 299 points

Delawar Khan (AF): 223 points

Abhinash Panda (HRO): 160 points

Davinder Singh (HRO): 113 points

Important stats for HRO vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Prasanjit Behera: 55 runs & six wickets; SR – 101.85 & ER – 7.25

Gour Sadashiv: Six wickets; ER – 6.25

Delawar Khan: 59 runs & three wickets; SR – 178.78 & ER – 5.25

Khaled Mohammad: 57 runs; SR – 196.55

HRO vs AF Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malmo)

Dream11 Team 1 for Helsingborg Royals vs Ariana AKIF - ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhinash Panda, Ihsan Shirzad, Khaled Mohammad, Davinder Singh, Dharmender Singh, Delawar Khan, Prasanjit Behera, Sedik Sahak, Rohit Saproo, Gour Sadashiv, Yousaf Babak

Captain: Delawar Khan. Vice-captain: Abhinash Panda

Dream11 Team 2 for Helsingborg Royals vs Ariana AKIF - ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhinash Panda, Ihsan Shirzad, Khaled Mohammad, Davinder Singh, Dharmender Singh, Rahatullah, Delawar Khan, Prasanjit Behera, Sachin Shetty, Gour Sadashiv, Yousaf Babak

Captain: Delawar Khan. Vice-captain: Prasanjit Behera

Edited by Samya Majumdar