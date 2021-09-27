KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20, Match 4

Kathmandu Kings XI (KK) will take on Biratnagar Warriors (BW) in the fourth match of the Everest Premier League T20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday.

Kathmandu Kings XI will head into the encounter high on confidence, having won their opening game against the Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets. They are currently placed atop the Everest Premier League T20 standings. The Biratnagar Warriors, on the other hand, lost their opening game against the Chitwan Tigers by two wickets and find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the points table.

KK vs BW Probable Playing 11 Today

KK XI

Gulshan Jha, Amit Shrestha, Raju Rijal, Ryan Burl, Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Shahid Afridi, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani.

BW XI

Karan KC (C), Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sumit Maharjan, Saurav Khanal, Sikandar Raza, Rayyan Pathan, Anil Kharel, Bikram Bhusal, Pratish GC.

Match Details

KK vs BW, Match 4, Everest Premier League T20

Date and Time: 27th September 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to wary of the lines and lengths. The average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue is 154 runs.

Today’s KK vs BW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghani batter was sensational in the last game, scoring a sweet half-century (59) at a strike rate of 163.88. He is an explosive batter who can play a big knock in this match too.

Batsman

Chandrapaul Hemraj: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Hemraj is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too. He has managed to score 730 runs while picking up eight wickets in 33 T20 matches.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: The Zimbabwe skipper impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last game, wherein he amassed 67 runs while also picking up two wickets. He is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane:: The Kathmandu Kings XI skipper failed to impress the fantasy players in the opening game. But he is a genuine wicket-taker who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KK vs BW Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Burl (KK) – 170 points

Jitendra Mukhiya (KK) – 118 points

Sikandar Raza (BW) – 150 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (BW) – 103 points

Karan KC (KK) – 55 points

Important Stats for KK vs BW Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 59 runs in 1 match; SR – 163.88

Chandrapaul Hemraj: 730 runs and 8 wickets in 33 T20 matches; SR – 121.06 and ER – 7.03

Sikandar Raza: 67 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR – 142.55 and ER – 8.50

Ryan Burl: 73 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR – 214.70 and ER – 5.00

Shahid Afridi: 1416 runs and 98 wickets in 99 T20I matches; SR – 150.00 and ER – 6.63

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction Today (Everest Premier League T20)

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sumit Maharjan, Amit Shrestha, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Ryan Burl, Shahid Afridi, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saurav Khanal, Amit Shrestha, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Ryan Burl, Gulshan Jha, Anil Kharel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj.

