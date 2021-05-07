HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dutch One Day match - May 8th, 2021

Haagse CC lock horns with VRA Cricket Club at the De Diepput The Hague on Saturday as part of the ongoing edition of Topklasse.

Haagse CC started their campaign on an impressive note with a 177-run win over Amsterdamsche CC. Batting first, Haagse CC posted a dominating total of 254/6 in 50 overs, thanks to fifty-plus scores by Tonny Staal and Boris Gorlee. Disciplined bowling, led by Clayton Floyd's fifer, helped Haagse CC get past the line with ease.

VRA Cricket Club, on the other hand, have made a bad start as they fell to VOC Rotterdam by 50 runs.

The latter side batted first and posted a total of 192/8. In response, VRA Cricket Club couldn’t live up to expectations as they only managed to get 142 runs on the board. However, they will aim to bounce back going into this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Haagse CC

Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Dietmar Hennop, Felix Vecchi, Justin Trijzelaar, Olivier Klaus, Clayton Floyo, Yash Patel, Chris Hammer, Damian Crowley, Daniel Trijzelaar, Musa Ahmad, Hidde Overdijk, Reinier Bijloos.

VRA Cricket Club

Peter Borren, Udit Nashier, Zamaan Khan, Debrub Dasgupta, Ben Cooper, Luke Hartsink, Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid, Mitch Lees, Quirijn Gunning, Vikram Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

Haagse CC

Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Dietmar Hennop, Felix Vecchi, Olivier Klaus, Yash Patel, Chris Hammer, Damian Crowley, Daniel Trijzelaar, Musa Ahmad, Hidde Overdijk.

VRA Cricket Club

Peter Borren, Udit Nashier, Zamaan Khan, Debrub Dasgupta, Ben Cooper, Luke Hartsink, Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid, Mitch Lees, Quirijn Gunning, Vikram Singh.

Match Details

Match: Haagse CC vs VRA Cricket Club, Match 1

Venue: De Diepput The Hague, Netherlands

Date and Time: 8th May at 3:30 PM

Pitch Report

The 22-yard track at De Diepput The Hague assists batsmen and bowlers equally. With the pitch being on the slower side, slow bowlers and spinners are expected to get a fair share of the wicket if they bowl cleverly.

The average first innings score hovers around 200, with the chasing teams looking really dangerous at this venue in the past.

Dutch One Day Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HGCC vs VRA)

HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Lees, Ben Cooper, Boris Gorlee, Tonny Staal, Musa Ahmad, Peter Borren, Quirijn Gunning, Vikram Singh, Ashir Abid, Clayton Floyd, Leon Turmaine

Captain: Quirijn Gunning Vice-captain: Ben Cooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Patel, Ben Cooper, Tonny Staal, Zamaan Khan, Hidde Overdijk, Musa Ahmad, Peter Borren, Quirijn Gunning, Justin Trijzelaar, Clayton Floyd, Leon Turmaine

Captain: Musa Ahmad Vice-captain: Peter Borren