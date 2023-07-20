HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 1

The Harare Hurricanes (HH) will take on the Bulawayo Braves (BB) in the first Match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament and both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start. Some big names of the past and present will be involved in the tournament, making the action exciting.

The Harare Hurricanes will be led by Eoin Morgan, while Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, and Robin Uthappa are some of the star attractions. The Bulawayo Braves, on the other hand, will be captained by Sikandar Raza. The Braves have players like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashton Turner, and Ryan Burl in their ranks. So the stage is set for a cracker of an opening match.

HH vs BB Match Details

The first match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will be played on July 20 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 10.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HH vs BB, Match 1, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 20, 2023, Thursday; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

HH vs BB Probable Playing XIs

HH Team/Injury News

Shanawaz Dahani will not be available for selection because of international duties.

HH Probable Playing XIs

Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Regis Chakbva, Eoin Morgan (c), D Ferreira, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Pathan, C Mpofu, S Sreesanth, and Luke Jongwe.

BB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BB Probable Playing XI

J Gumbie, Ben McDermott (wk), Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (c), Ashton Turner, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Tymal Mills, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Patrick Dooley, and T Ahmed.

HH vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has been in good form with the bat recently. The Australian will be a good choice as he looks to score quickly pretty early in the innings.

Batter - Donavon Ferreira

Donavon Ferreira is an attacking batter. Well, he might be a risky choice because of his inconsistency, but Ferreira can also deliver unexpectedly with the ball sometimes. So he will be a risky but worthy pick for this match.

All-rounder - Sikandar Raza

Be it batting or bowling, Sikandar Raza has the ability to make match-winning contributions. He is an all-round match winner and is no doubt the best choice from this category for this contest.

Bowler - Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mujeeb ur Rahman has the ability to change the complexion of a match with wickets at any stage of the game. Given the tricks he has in his armory, skippers are tempted to use Mujeeb in the death overs, which increases his chances of picking up wickets.

HH vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza's form has been very good with the bat recently. He can also contribute with the ball by picking up some vital wickets. So, Raza gives you an opportunity to multiply points in both innings of the match and hence is a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Donavon Ferreira

Donavon Ferreira might look like an unlikely choice, but he might be the differential factor in the fantasy contest of the match. He has the ability to change the course of a match with his aggressive batting and can also sometimes affect a game, picking up crucial wickets. Ferreira will be a risky but potentially winning choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for HH vs BB, Match 1

Donavon Ferreira

Sikandar Raza

Ben McDermott

Eoin Morgan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

HH vs BB Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club will be good for batting in the initial stages. But it may slow down as the match progresses and hence the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters and death-over bowlers will be the best picks for this format.

HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Evin Lewis, Donavon Ferreira (vc)

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl

Bowlers: T Ahmed, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, S Sreesanth

HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (c)

Batters: Eoin Morgan (vc), Evin Lewis, Donavon Ferreira

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: T Ahmed, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, S Sreesanth