HH vs CTSA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 22, 2023

Harare Hurricanes (HH) face off with Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) in the fourth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday (July 22).

The Hurricanes started their campaign with a disappointing defeat against the Bulawayo Braves, who set a target of 128. Brandon Mavuta was the standout bowler for the Hurricanes, taking three wickets, while Nandre and Tinotenda grabbed two apiece. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes only managed 79-9.

Similarly, the Samp Army also faced defeat in their opening game against the Durban Qalandars, falling short by just eight runs. They were given a target of 127 runs, and although their middle-order batters put up a good fight, they couldn't reach the mark.

Here are three players to be considered as potential captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming HH vs CTSA Dream11 game.

#3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA) - 9.0 credits

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a top-order batter from Cape Town Samp Army. He has played ten T10 game and has smashed 263 runs at an excellent strike rate of 189.21.

He has also maintained an impressive average of 32.88 as well as struck three half-centuries. Bhanuka scored 14 runs in the previous game in ten balls, including a maximum.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA) - 9.0 credits

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another opener from Samp Army who can score quick runs and also handle the glove work.

He has played 24 T10 games and garnered 553 runs averaging 24.04 and striking above 200. He scored 19 runs in the previous game with four boundaries. Given Gurbaz's notable T10 records, he could be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain of your HH vs CTSA Dream11 teams.

#1 Karim Janat (CTSA) - 8.0 credits

Karim Janat is another Afghani all-rounder who could fetch good points for your HH vs CTSA Dream11 fantasy team with his all-round performances. He has scored 256 runs in 25 game, striking at 177.78 and averaging 23.27. He has also bowled effectively in 22 innings, taking 17 wickets.

Owing to his contributions with both the bat and ball, Karim could be a top choice for captain or vice-captain in today’s game.

