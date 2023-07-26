HH vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10 2023 Match 17

Harare Hurricanes will take on Durban Qalanders in match 17 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HH vs DB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both these teams have had a good run of form in their recent games. Harare Hurricanes lost their first two matches but turned things around to win three out of their last four games.

They are third on the points table at the moment. On the other hand, Durban Qalanders are currently second. They have four wins and two losses from six matches.

HH vs DB, Match Details

The 17th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 between Harare Hurricanes and Durban Qalanders will be played on July 26, 2023, at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HH vs DB

Date & Time: July 26, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has been an excellent one to bat on. 10 out of the 14 completed matches have seen teams batting first get in excess of 100. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely to be on the cards.

HH vs DB Probable Playing 11 today

Harare Hurricanes Team News

No major injury concerns.

Harare Hurricanes Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Evin Lewis, Donavon Ferreira, Mohammad Nabi, Eoin Morgan (c), Irfan Pathan, Regis Chakabva, Samit Patel, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu

Durban Qalanders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Durban Qalanders Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert, Andre Fletcher, Craig Ervine (c), Asif Ali, Nick Welch, George Linde, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Azmatullah Omarzai

Today’s HH vs DB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Robin Uthappa (6 matches, 95 runs)

Robin Uthappa has batted decently in this competition. He has accumulated 95 runs at a strike-rate of 148.44. He has struck nine fours and six sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Donavon Ferreira (6 matches, 153 runs)

Donavon Ferreira is third on the list of most runs in this tournament. He has scored 153 runs in six matches and he is striking at 201.32. He has smashed 14 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

George Linde (6 matches, 25 runs, 5 wickets)

George Linde has bowled well and he has picked up five wickets from four innings. He has chipped in with 25 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 192.31.

Top Bowler Pick

Tendai Chatara (6 matches, 8 wickets)

Tendai Chatara is in top form with the ball. He has returned with eight wickets from six games and he has an economy rate of 10.11.

HH vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

Tim Seifert (6 matches, 218 runs)

Tim Seifert is at the top of the run charts in the Zim Afro T10 2023. The New Zealand wicket-keeper batter has amassed 218 runs in six innings while striking at 222.45. He has hit 17 sixes along with 19 fours.

Mohammad Nabi (6 matches, 67 runs, 6 wickets)

Mohammad Nabi has been effective with both bat and ball. The Afghanistan off-spinning all-rounder has made 67 runs at a strike-rate of 155.81 and he has taken six wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HH vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tim Seifert 218 runs in 6 matches Donavon Ferreira 153 runs in 6 matches Mohammad Nabi 67 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Tendai Chatara 8 wickets in 6 matches George Linde 25 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches

HH vs DB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Nabi, George Linde, Robin Uthappa, Tim Seifert, Donavon Ferreira, and Evin Lewis could be the ones to watch out for.

HH vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalanders - Zim Afro T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Robin Uthappa, Tim Seifert

Batters: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Donavon Ferreira

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, George Linde, Brad Evans

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Nandre Burger, Tendai Chatara

HH vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalanders - Zim Afro T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Robin Uthappa, Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batters: Craig Ervine, Evin Lewis, Donavon Ferreira

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Nandre Burger, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon