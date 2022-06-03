HH vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 2

Halar Heroes will take on Kutch Warriors in the second match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

This is the second edition of the Saurashtra T20 2022 being organized by the Saurashtra Cricket Association. Five clubs are competing for the championship, which will be decided over the course of 11 matches.

Halar Heroes went on a three-game winning run in the previous edition, which should inspire them to dominate this season as well. Kutch Warriors, meanwhile, won two and lost two of their games last year and will be hoping for better results this time around.

HH vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

HH XI

Chirag Sisodiya (wk), Snell Patel, Hitendra Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Arpit Vasavada, Kunal Karamchandani, Parth Chauhan, Sunil Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kuldeep Sharma

KW XI

Harvik Desai (wk), Ruchit Ahir, Samarth Vyas, Dev Dand, Krishnakant Pathak, Parshwaraj Rana, Amit Ranjan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kushang Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Viharsinh Jadeja

Match Details

HH vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 3rd June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s HH vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patel is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 58 runs last season.

Batters

H Jadeja is a talented cricketer who will be hoping to show his worth here. His approach with the bat is aggressive and he likes to take bowlers head on.

All-rounders

A Vasavada is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major influence on his side. He scored 139 runs and also scalped four wickets last season and will be a great captaincy choice for your HH vs KW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S Yadav was in great form with the ball in the previous edition of the competition. He picked up seven wickets last season and will be looking for the same here.

Top 5 best players to pick in HH vs KW Dream11 prediction team

A Vasavada (HH)

H Jadeja (HH)

H Desai (KW)

S Vyas (KW)

S Yadav (HH)

Important stats for HH vs KW Dream11 prediction team

A Vasavada: 139 runs and four wickets last season

S Yadav: Seven wickets last season

S Patel: 58 runs last season

H Desai: 37 runs last season

K Sharma: Four wickets last season

HH vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today

HH vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Desai, S Patel, H Jadeja, K Parmar, S Vyas, A Vasavada, P Rana, A Ayachi, K Sharma, K Patel, S Yadav

Captain: A Vasavada, Vice-Captain: H Desai

HH vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Desai, H Jadeja, K Parmar, S Vyas, A Vasavada, K Karamchandani, P Rana, A Ayachi, K Sharma, K Patel, S Yadav

Captain: H Jadeja, Vice-Captain: S Vyas

