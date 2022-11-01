HIM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, 3rd Quarter Final

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Bengal (BEN) in the third quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM vs BEN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the group-stage matches. Himachal Pradesh have won four of their last six games. Bengal, too, have won four of their last six matches.

Bengal will give it their all to win the match, but Himachal Pradesh are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIM vs BEN Match Details

The third quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on November 1 at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM vs BEN, 3rd Quarter-Final

Date and Time: November 01, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Videocon Academy Ground, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

HIM vs BEN Form Guide

HIM - Won 4 of their last 6 games.

BEN - Won 4 of their last 6 games.

HIM vs BEN Probable Playing XI

HIM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ankush Bains (wk), Prasanth Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Abhimanyu Rana, Nitin Sharma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Sumeet Verma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, and Mayank Dagar.

BEN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Das (wk), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

HIM vs BEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Bains

A Bains, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Porel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Chopra

A Easwaran and P Chopra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Gangta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Dhawan

S Ahmed and R Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Vasisht is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Dagar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Porel and M Dagar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. V Arora is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM vs BEN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dhawan

R Dhawan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

S Ahmed

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for HIM vs BEN, 3rd Quarter-Final

P Chopra

R Dhawan

S Ahmed

A Easwaran

M Dagar

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in start and bat in different phases of the game. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Bains

Batters: P Chopra, A Easwaran, N Gangta

All-rounders: R Dhawan, S Ahmed, A Vasisht, A Deep

Bowlers: V Arora, M Dagar, I Porel

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Bains

Batters: P Chopra, A Easwaran, A Das

All-rounders: R Dhawan, S Ahmed, A Vasisht, A Deep

Bowlers: V Arora, M Dagar, I Porel

