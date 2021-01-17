HIM vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Match – Jan 18, 2021

Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will square off in an Elite Group C game in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. This is the final group-stage game in this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for both teams.

Himachal Pradesh have won three of their four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games so far, with their only loss coming against Baroda in a low-scoring affair.

Rishi Dhawan' men will be in the hunt for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts if they win this game. However, Himachal Pradesh need to win by a massive margin to qualify for the knockouts, and they will also need to keep an eye on the Baroda-Gujarat game too.

Meanwhile, this is a dead rubber for Maharashtra. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will want to end their campaign on a high after losing three of their four games in the tournament. Their only win came against Chhattisgarh in a last-ball thriller, where they hunted down 193 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Arpit Guleria.

Maharashtra:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik, Ranjeet Nikam, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Gugale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Jagdish Zope, Vishant More, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Himganekar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-XIs

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

Maharashtra:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Ranjeet Nikam, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Gugale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra

Date: January 12th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara has been a good one to bat on. However, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

The average score batting first at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season is 157 runs, with the team batting first winning all four games.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HIM vs MAH)

Dream11 Team for Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Abhimanyu Rana, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan, Mukesh Choudhary, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mayank Dagar

Captain: Rishi Dhawan. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nikhil Naik, Prashant Chopra, Tajinder Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ekant Sen, Naushad Shaikh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan, Mukesh Choudhary, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar

Captain: Prashant Chopra. Vice-captain: Prashant Chopra.