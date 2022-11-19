HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Elite Group A

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in the Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the group-stage matches. Himachal Pradesh have won two of their last four games. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

Himachal Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Saurashtra are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIM vs SAU Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 19 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to start at 9:00 AM. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM vs SAU, Elite Group A

Date and Time: 19th November 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

HIM vs SAU Form Guide

HIM - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SAU - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

HIM vs SAU Probable Playing XI

HIM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Sumeet Verma, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya

HIM vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Jackson

S Jackson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Bains is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Chopra

S Vyas and P Chopra are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Gangta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Dhawan

P Mankad and R Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Vasisht is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C Sakariya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Unadkat and C Sakariya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Dagar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dhawan

R Dhawan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

C Sakariya

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make C Sakariya the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and could play a crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for HIM vs SAU, Elite Group A

P Chopra

C Sakariya

J Unadkat

R Dhawan

S Vyas

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Jackson

Batters: P Chopra, S Vyas, N Gangta, C Pujara

All-rounders: A Vasisht, P Mankad, R Dhawan

Bowlers: M Dagar, J Unadkat, C Sakariya

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Jackson

Batters: P Chopra, S Vyas, H Desai

All-rounders: A Vasisht, P Mankad, R Dhawan, C Jani

Bowlers: M Dagar, J Unadkat, C Sakariya

