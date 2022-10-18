HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match 

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in an Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HIM vs SAU Dream11 prediction.

Himachal Pradesh have had just one full game so far, winning it. They beat Bihar by 29 runs as they defended 179 successfully. Their other two games have been washed out. Meanwhile, Saurashtra, meanwhile, are unbeaten after four matches. They have won three games in a row after their first fixture ended in a no result.

HIM vs SAU Match Details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

The Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 between Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra will be played on October 18 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM vs SAU, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date & Time: October 18th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

HIM vs SAU Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is usually an excellent one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the venue is 154, with chasing teams winning more matches than sides batting first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

HIM vs SAU Form Guide (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022)

Himachal Pradesh: W, NR, NR

Saurashtra: W, W, W, NR

HIM vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today

Himachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns.

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Sumeet Verma, Ekant Sen, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Pankaj Jaiswal, Kanwar Abhinay Singh.

Saurashtra Team News

No major injury concerns.

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI: Tarang Gohel , Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Chauhan.

Today’s HIM vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sheldon Jackson (3 matches, 35 runs, 2 catches)

Sheldon Jackson is yet to fire with the bat for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. But the wicketkeeper-batter has the ability to play important knocks.

Top Batter Pick

Cheteshwar Pujara (3 matches, 114 runs)

Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be in good touch, amassing 114 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 142.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rishi Dhawan (1 match, 22 runs, 1 wicket)

Rishi Dhawan has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket over the last few years. He started the season with a good all-round effort, returning with figures of 1/28 and scoring 22 off 14 balls against Bihar.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Dagar (1 match, 2 wickets)

Mayank Dagar has a good T20 record and bowled really well against Bihar. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/20 from four overs.

HIM vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Samarth Vyas (3 matches, 227 runs)

Samarth Vyas has been in magnificent form with the bat. He has smashed 227 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 192.37. His scores read 97, 97* and 33.

Jaydev Unadkat (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Jaydev Unadkat has bowled well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. The left-arm pacer and Saurashtra skipper has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.63.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HIM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Samarth Vyas 227 runs in 3 matches Jaydev Unadkat 4 wickets in 3 matches Rishi Dhawan 22 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Prashant Chopra 32 runs in 1 match Cheteshwar Pujara 114 runs in 3 matches

HIM vs SAU match expert tips

There are some big domestic names on both sides and the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Prashant Chopra, Rishi Dhawan and Jaydev Unadkat will be the ones to watch out for in the HIM vs SAU game.

HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas (c), Prashant Chopra, Raghav Dhawan

All-rounders: Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan (vc)

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora

HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HIM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Prashant Chopra (vc)

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Mayank Dagar

