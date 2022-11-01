HIM-W vs AND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 24

Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) will take on Andhra Women (AND-W) in match 24 of the Senior Women's T20 League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM-W vs AND-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Himachal Pradesh Women are among the top teams in this year's Senior Women's T20 League as they have won one of their last two games. Andhra Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season.

Andhra Women will try their best to win the match, but Himachal Pradesh Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

HIM-W vs AND-W Match Details

Match 24 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on November 1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM-W vs AND-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 24

Date and Time: November 01, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

HIM-W vs AND-W Form Guide

HIM-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches.

AND-W - Will be playing their first match.

HIM-W vs AND-W Probable Playing XI

HIM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

S Verma (wk), H Deol (c), N Choudhary, Shivani Singh, Monika Devi, Sonal Thakur, A Ansari, P Chauhan, Yamuna Rana, Sushmita Kumari, and Nikita Chauhan.

AND-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Durga Miriyala (wk), Kancharakunta Dayana (c), Hima Sikala, Vurukuti Latha, Henrietta Pereira, C Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, Jyothi Kadari, Shabnam, Bareddy Anusha, and S Gadwal.

HIM-W vs AND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Verma

S Verma, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Miriyala is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Chaudhary

S Deepthi and N Chaudhary are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Anusha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Deol

C Jamwal and H Deol are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Jhansi Lakshmi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Chauhan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Chauhan and S Kumari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Shabnam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM-W vs AND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Deol

H Deol is one of the best players in the Himachal Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 42 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

P Chauhan

P Chauhan is one of the best picks in the Himachal Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already scalped three wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for HIM-W vs AND-W, Match 24

P Chauhan

H Deol

N Chaudhary

C Jhansi Lakshmi

S Deepthi

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Andhra Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in final overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Andhra Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Andhra Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Verma, D Miriyala

Batters: S Deepthi, N Anusha, N Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Jamwal, H Deol, C Jhansi Lakshmi

Bowlers: P Chauhan, Shabnam, S Kumari

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Andhra Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Andhra Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Verma

Batters: S Deepthi, H Sikala, N Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Jamwal, H Deol, C Jhansi Lakshmi, N Chauhan

Bowlers: P Chauhan, Shabnam, S Kumari

