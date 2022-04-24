HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Women’s Senior T20, Match 18

Himachal Pradesh Women will take on Chandigarh Women in the 18th match of the India Women’s Senior T20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Women have got off to a fantastic start in the India Women’s Senior T20. They defeated Karnataka Women by seven wickets in the season opener and have been very impressive lately.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Women have suffered defeats in both their T20 matches so far in the competition. They lost their most recent match against Railways Women by six wickets.

HIM-W vs CHN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HIM-W XI

Nikita Chauhan, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma, Neena Chaudhary, Monika Devi, Nikitaa M Chauhan, Shivani Singh, Anisha Ansari, Sonal Thakur, Prachi Chauhan, Sushmita Kumari

CHN-W XI

Aaradhana Bisht, Amanjot Kaur (C), Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, Priyanka Guleria, Parushi Prabhakar, Rajni Devi, Shivangi Yadav (wk)

Match Details

HIM-W vs CHN-W, India Women’s Senior T20, Match 18

Date and Time: 24th April, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat

Pitch Report

A nice batting surface is expected for the match. But pacers could prove to be crucial as well. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Verma has done a great job and has chipped in with crucial runs. She scored 52 runs in the first game and looks to be in good form.

Batters

M Pandey has been in superb form as well as she has amassed 73 runs in two matches. She will be hoping to carry on in the same manner.

H Deol is another player who will be expected to have a strong impact on proceedings. She has scored 11 runs and taken a wicket.

All-rounders

A Kaur has been in jaw-dropping form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 58 runs and has also scalped two wickets over the last two games. Kaur could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

N Sharma has picked up a wicket and will be expecting more breakthroughs in this clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 prediction team

A Kaur (CHN-W)

H Deol (HIM-W)

M Pandey (CHN-W)

S Verma (HIM-W)

N Chauhan (HIM-W)

Important stats for HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 prediction team

A Kaur: 58 runs and 2 wickets

H Deol: 11 runs and 1 wicket

M Pandey: 73 runs

S Verma: 52 runs

N Chauhan: 1 wicket

HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Verma, M Pandey, P Prabhakar, H Deol, A Kaur, N Chauhan, S Kumari, N Sharma, P Guleria, K Shibi, S Thakur

Captain: A Kaur, Vice-Captain: M Pandey

HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Verma, M Pandey, P Prabhakar, H Deol, A Kaur, K Gautam, N Chauhan, S Kumari, N Sharma, K Shibi, S Thakur

Captain: H Deol, Vice-Captain: S Verma

