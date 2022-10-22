HIM-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 19

Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) will take on Karnataka Women (KAR-W) in match 19 at the Senior Women's T20 League at the C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground in Surat on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM-W vs KAR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Himachal Pradesh Women are among the top teams in this year's Senior Women's T20 League as they have won three of their last five games. Karnataka Women, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches.

Karnataka Women will try their best to win the match, but Himachal Pradesh Women are a relatively better team. Himachal Pradesh Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

HIM-W vs KAR-W Match Details

Match 19 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played at the C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground in Surat on October 22. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM-W vs KAR-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground, Surat

Pitch Report

The C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground in Surat has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

HIM-W vs KAR-W Form Guide

HIM-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

KAR-W - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

HIM-W vs KAR-W Probable Playing XI

HIM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sushma Verma (wk), Vandna Rana, Harleen Deol, Shivani Singh, Monika Devi, Chitra Jamwal, Sonal Thakur, Nikitaa M Chauhan, Yamuna Rana, Sushmita Kumari, and Preeti Kahlon.

KAR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Sanjana Batni, Veda Krishnamurthy, Gnanananda Divya, Vrinda Dinesh, Pushpa Kiresur, Shubha Sateesh, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Monica Patel, and Chandu Venkateshappa.

HIM-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Verma

S Verma, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Batni is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Krishnamurthy

V Krishnamurthy and H Deol are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Patil

C Jamwal and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sateesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Venkateshappa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rajesh and C Venkateshappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM-W vs KAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil is one of the best players in Karnataka Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

V Krishnamurthy

V Krishnamurthy is one of the best picks in Karnataka Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for HIM-W vs KAR-W, Match 19

S Patil

V Krishnamurthy

H Deol

N Chaudhary

S Sateesh

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Verma

Batters: V Krishnamurthy, H Deol, N Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Jamwal, S Sateesh, S Patil

Bowlers: C Venkateshappa, M Patel, A Rajesh, Y Rana

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Verma, P Kumar

Batters: V Krishnamurthy, H Deol, N Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Jamwal, S Sateesh, S Patil

Bowlers: C Venkateshappa, M Patel, S Pawar

