HIM vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 1st Semi-final

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Services (SER) in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh topped Elite Group A with three wins and two losses before beating Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. Services, meanwhile, have reached the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time. They won four out of their five group games before downing Kerala in the quarters.

HIM vs SER Probable Playing 11 today

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma

Services: Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Devender Lohchab (wk), Pulkit Narang, Abhishek Tiwari, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Mumtaz Qadir

Match Details

HIM vs SER, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 1st Semi-final

Date & Time: December 24th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has assisted the bowlers quite a bit, especially the pacers. The ball does nip around early on, but the wicket tends to get better to bat on as the game progresses.

Today’s HIM vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Devender Lohchab has looked in decent touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, chipping in with 109 runs. He has also taken 12 catches.

Batter

Prashant Chopra has amassed 357 runs in six innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

All-rounders

Rishi Dhawan has been superb with both the bat and ball. The HIM captain has scored 332 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Although Diwesh Pathania hasn't fired with the bat, he has taken 10 wickets in six Vijay Hazare Trophy encounters.

Bowler

Vinay Galetiya has bowled really well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming seven wickets in six games.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIM vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team

Rishi Dhawan (HIM)

Prashant Chopra (HIM)

Diwesh Pathania (SER)

Ravi Chauhan (SER)

Vinay Galetiya (HIM)

Important stats for HIM vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team

Rishi Dhawan: 332 runs & 10 wickets

Prashant Chopra: 357 runs

Diwesh Pathania: 10 wickets

Ravi Chauhan: 269 runs

HIM vs SER Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Himachal Pradesh vs Services - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 1st Semi-Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devender Lohchab, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Ravi Chauhan, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Diwesh Pathania, Pulkit Narang, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma, Rahul Singh

Captain: Rishi Dhawan. Vice-captain: Diwesh Pathania.

Dream11 Team for Himachal Pradesh vs Services - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 1st Semi-Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devender Lohchab, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Diwesh Pathania, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Abhishek Tiwari

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Prashant Chopra. Vice-captain: Ravi Chauhan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar