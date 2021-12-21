HIM vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 1st Quarter-final

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh have fared well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 with three wins and two losses. But they topped Elite Group A and entered the quarters directly as their wins were by big margins. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh lost their first two Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 games. But they’ve won four in a row since then, including their pre-quarterfinal triumph over Madhya Pradesh.

HIM vs UP Probable Playing 11 today

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

Match Details

HIM vs UP, 1st Quarter-final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: December 21st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hasn't seen a lot of high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 games. Out of the six completed matches on this ground, only one saw a score in excess of 250 while batting first. The average first-innings score is 190, with five out of the six games being won by the chasing teams.

Today’s HIM vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aryan Juyal has already scored a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Rinku Singh has been batting beautifully this season. The left-hander has amassed 303 runs in five innings, including three half-centuries and a ton.

All-rounders

Rishi Dhawan has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. The HIM skipper has scored 332 runs and taken nine wickets.

Shivam Mavi has bowled really well in the tournament, returning with 12 scalps.

Bowler

Mayank Dagar is the leading wicket-taker for HIM in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has taken 10 wickets in five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Rinku Singh (UP)

Rishi Dhawan (HIM)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (UP)

Shivam Mavi (UP)

Prashant Chopra (HIM)

Important stats for HIM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Rishi Dhawan: 332 runs & 9 wickets

Prashant Chopra: 258 runs

Shivam Mavi: 12 wickets

Rinku Singh: 303 runs

HIM vs UP Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Juyal, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rinku Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Akash Vasisht, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Dagar

Captain: Rishi Dhawan. Vice-captain: Rinku Singh.

Dream11 Team for Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Juyal, Shubham Arora, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rinku Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Yash Dayal

Captain: Shivam Mavi. Vice-captain: Rishi Dhawan

Edited by Samya Majumdar