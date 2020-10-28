Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 55 - Oct 29th, 2020

Hira CC Sabadell square off against Catalunya CC in the penultimate group-stage game of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. Hira CC Sabadell are second from bottom in their group while Catalunya CC, who are second, are the only unbeaten team in the ECS this season.

Hira CC Sabadell have had a poor run in the ECS this season. They have won just one game, which was against the bottom-placed Gracia CC. Almost all of their defeats have been by heavy margins. Not surprisingly, they are not in the race for the ECS semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Catalunya CC have a lot to play for. They have won five games in a row but haven't yet qualified for the semi-finals. A win in this game will ensure them a place in the knockouts, otherwise their final game against the table-toppers Falco CC will become a do-or-die match.

There is no doubt that Catalunya CC are the favourites against an out-of-form Hira CC Sabadell.

Squads to choose from:

Hira CC Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Ikram Ul Haq, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Arshad Gujjar, F Chatta, Ali Azmat.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Hira CC Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Anwar Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Manan Ayub, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Fakhar Chattha.

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Match Details

Match: Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya CC

Date: October 29th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona is expected to be a batting paradise. It has been the case more often than not in the ECS this season. The batsmen have prospered and have piled up big scores, with 105-110 considered as the par score. Considering the same, we could have another high-scoring game on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for HCCS vs CTL - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Safdar, Fakhar Chattha, Harjot Singh, Mohammad Yasin, Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Nisar Ahmed.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Safdar, Harjot Singh, Mohammad Yasin, Shanawar Shahzad, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Nisar Ahmed.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Bakhtair Khalid.