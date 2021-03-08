HIS vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 09, 2021

Match 110 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Hira Sabadell lock horns with Pak I Care on Tuesday. The two teams are at opposite ends of Group B.

Hira Sabadell have had a disappointing ECS T10 Barcelona campaign, managing just one win so far. They have lost six games and are fifth in Group B. Hira Sabadell's only win came against bottom-placed Pakcelona.

Pak I Care, on the other hand, have been brilliant in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They have already qualified for the knockouts, having won eight out of their nine games, with the other fixture being washed out. In fact, Pak I Care are the only team who are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They will be overwhelming favorites to win Tuesday's ECS T10 Barcelona game.

Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad (c), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell: Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Fida Hussain, Sharanjit Singh (wk)

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asif Karim

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Pak I Care

Date & Time: March 9th 2021, 9 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is batting-friendly, with teams racking up big scores. Although the bowlers have had their moments, the batters have had a better time at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HIS vs PIC)

Dream11 Team for Hira Sabadell vs Pak I Care - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Asim Butt, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Shehroz Ahmed, Ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan; Vice-captain: Heera Laal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Asim Butt, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed, Ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Heera Laal; Vice-captain: Shehroz Ahmed