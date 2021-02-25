HIS vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 26, 2021

In match number 74 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira Sabadell will take on Ripoll Warriors in a Group B fixture on Friday. The two teams have had contrasting runs in the tournament so far.

Hira Sabadell are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far, losing thrice, while three of their matches have been washed out. They are already out of the race to qualify for the knockouts, but Hira Sabadell will want to get a few wins under their belt before the season ends.

Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, have been pretty consistent throughout the season. They have won four games and lost just twice, while one match was washed out. With nine points to their name, they are currently second in the standings. Ripoll Warriors are one of the favorites to reach the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad (c), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

Ripoll Warriors: Aqtadar Khan (c), Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Waqar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh, Ghulam Sabar, Manpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell: Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Khawar Mehmood, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain

Advertisement

Ripoll Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (wk), Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Khan (c), Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors

Date: February 26th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground have favored the batsmen, who have enjoyed the conditions. Teams have mostly posted big totals, and not a lot is expected to change for Friday's game. Both sides would want to bat first upon winning the toss, and a score of around 110-115 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HIS vs RIW)

Dream11 Team for Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Iqbal, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mohsin Ali, Heera Laal, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Prince Dhiman, Ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq, Deepak Rana

Captain: Aamir Shahzad Vice-captain: Prince Dhiman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharanjit Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Heera Laal, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Prince Dhiman, Fida Hussain, Anwar Ul Haq, Deepak Rana

Captain: Aqtadar Iqbal Khan Vice-captain: Anwar Ul Haq