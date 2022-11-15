HIS vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Hira Sabadell (HIS) square off against the Bangladesh Kings (BAK) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HIS vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Bangladesh Kings have won three of their last ten games and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches in this year's ECS Barcelona T10 tournament.

The Bangladesh Kings will give it their all to win the match but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIS vs BAK Match Details

The 32nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 15 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIS vs BAK, Match 32

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen CC and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HIS vs BAK Form Guide

HIS - Won 2 of their last 6 games

BAK - Won 3 of their last 10 games

HIS vs BAK Probable Playing XI

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Shanawar Shahzad , Nabeel Qaiser, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shafat Ali Syed, Abid Ali-II, Muhammad Amir Raza, Anwar Ul Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Fida Hussain.

BAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Said Uzzaman, Md Abu Sayed, Misbah Saju, Shahedur Rahman, Abu Fahad, Razu Miah, Shubhdeep Deb (wk), Moynul Islam, Happy Singh, Nabid Rahman.

HIS vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Khalid

N Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Deb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Ali

O Ali and J Miah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sultan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

M Rahman and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali Syed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zeeshan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Islam and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIS vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Ali has earned 719 points in the last six games.

M Rahman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose M Rahman as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Rahman has earned 401 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for HIS vs BAK, Match 32

M Rahman

A Ali

M Zeeshan

M Rahul

S Ali Syed

Hira Sabadell vs Bangladesh Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hira Sabadell vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid.

Batters: O Ali, J Miah, A Sultan.

All-rounders: A Ali, H Singh, M Rahman, S Ali Syed.

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, M Zeeshan.

Hira Sabadell vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid.

Batters: O Ali, J Miah, A Fahad.

All-rounders: A Ali, M Rahman, S Ali Syed.

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, M Zeeshan, Z Ashraf.

